Urbanista Phoenix True Wireless Earphones Powered by Light Are Now Available

The highly anticipated solar powered Phoenix earphones are now available at www.urbanista.com/phoenix

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced today that the world's first self-charging solar powered, wireless active noise cancelling earphones powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material, the Urbanista Phoenix, are now available to order online at www.urbanista.com/phoenix for $149.00.

Urbanista Phoenix Urbanista Phoenix

Following a successful partnership with Exeger to launch the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones, Phoenix advances the use of their groundbreaking Powerfoyle™ technology to a new level, with true wireless earphones that deliver an endless playtime experience. With Urbanista Phoenix, you can experience a true wireless future with no need for cords or charging cables. Integrated with Powerfoyle™ solar cell material, the earphones' streamlined charging case continuously recharges when exposed to all forms of outdoor or indoor light, meaning that the earphones will provide endless playtime when placed back in their case for charging and continuously exposed to light.

Enhance Your Experience with the Urbanista Mobile App

Get the most out of the earbuds with the Urbanista mobile companion app. The Urbanista app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, gives you deep customization options, including the ability to change EQ settings, monitor battery levels and customize touch controls. The companion app also provides information on how to get the most out of the product's playtime, including visual indications of solar charging levels and historical charging data.

Tuomas Lonka, Brand and Marketing Director, comments: "We were the first audio brand to market with solar powered headphones, the Urbanista Los Angeles, and we are excited that our second product together with Exeger, the Urbanista Phoenix is now available to order. Our focus and ability to bring solar powered technology to the audio industry and being the first to market with two new product innovations, two years in a row, in an extremely competitive market is what really sets us apart from the competition, and is how we are pushing our industry forward."

Sofie Löwenhielm, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Exeger, says: "I am thrilled that Urbanista is expanding their solar powered audio line-up into the increasingly popular true wireless category. Powerfoyle is revolutionizing the way people experience consumer electronics and has set a new standard for convenience and sustainability. With Phoenix, Urbanista shows again that they are a front-runner in this switch to self-powered mode."

Key features:

Solar and ambient light charging with Powerfoyle™

Hybrid active noise cancelling

Transparency mode

Multipoint connection

Playtime 8 hours

Total battery reserve 34 hours

Noise-reducing microphones

In-ear detection

Automatic power off

Touch controls

Voice assistant support

IPX4 water resistant

USB type-C charging

Bluetooth 5.2 version

Urbanista mobile app compatible

Available in Midnight Black and Desert Rose

Specifications:

Driver type: 10mm dynamic, moving coil

Driver impedance: 16 Ohm ±15%

Sensitivity: 97 ±3 dB SPL/mW @ 1kHz

Frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kH

Microphone type: Mems

Bluetooth® version: 5.2

Bluetooth® profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

Audio codecs: SBC and AAC

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

For more information visit www.urbanista.com

Follow Urbanista on: Facebook | Instagram

Media Contact:

Monica Rohleder

847-606-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Urbanista