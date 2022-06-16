Urbanista Seoul Now Shipping: True Wireless Earphones That Will Elevate Your Game

Step into a world of immersive mobile gaming with the new and advanced Urbanista Seoul

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces that Urbanista Seoul, mobile gaming ready, true wireless earphones, are now shipping. Designed for gamers on the go, the sleek and compact Seoul earphones offer low latency and superb audio quality, making them the perfect partner for mobile gaming with flawless style.

Unrivaled Immersion

Urbanista Seoul Urbanista Seoul

Priced at $89.90, Seoul boasts full compatibility with iOS, Android and other devices with Bluetooth® support, such as Nintendo Switch, and combines Urbanista's trademark minimal Scandinavian design with a choice of four stylish colors, inspired by Seoul's high-tech lifestyle: Midnight Black (black), Electric Blue (blue), Vivid Purple (purple), and Pearl White (white).

Every moment counts when you are in the zone and the sound signature for Urbanista Seoul is designed to provide an immersive experience. Axel Grell, Audio Engineer, comments: "Detail is at the heart of the sound stage for Urbanista Seoul. Detection of small movements and sounds gives the feeling of living through your game and that can make the difference between winning and losing. With Urbanista Seoul, the crystal clear and transparent sound is designed to make sure your head is in the game."

Seoul's impressive connectivity provides low latency audio so you can play your favorite mobile games, or watch movies, with minimal delay (70ms). Boasting up to eight hours of playtime, and a wireless charging case that provides three additional charges, these true wireless earphones will instantly elevate your game.

Unrivaled Freedom

Seoul's in-ear design has a universal fit with customizable silicon tips so that you can comfortably enjoy games, music, or your favorite videos, for as long as you desire. You can instantly switch between gaming and music modes with just the tap of an earphone to choose the best possible audio experience for your most immersive mobile gaming and music listening moments.

CEO Anders Andreen comments: "The mobile gaming industry has exploded in recent years. At Urbanista, we always design products to complement our customers' lifestyle. Seoul is a multi-functional product which allows you to enjoy your casual mobile gaming experience as well as music listening, at home or on the go."

Unrivalled Experience

Urbanista Seoul is compatible with the Urbanista mobile companion app (www.urbanista.com/app) for both iOS and Android users. The app will help users change smoothly from Gaming Mode to Default mode, change their EQ, update firmware and configure the earphone's controls.

Urbanista Seoul is available now at: www.urbanista.com/seoul

Watch the full Urbanista Seoul "Unrivaled" campaign film here.

Urbanista Seoul Key Features

70 ms latency mode

Noise-cancelling microphone

8 hours Playtime

32 hours of Total Playtime

Wireless charging case holds up to 3 charges

USB Type-C charging

Touch controls

IPX4 water-resistant protection

Siri and Google Voice Assistant

Silicon tips included in 3 different sizes

Press Contacts

Monica Rohleder

Director of PR, Strax Americas. Inc.

[email protected]

847-606-1973

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

For more information visit: www.urbanista.com

Follow Urbanista on: Facebook | Instagram

Media Kit available here.

SOURCE Urbanista