Urbanization Trend Opportunity Profile: Visionary Perspective on Transformations Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Urbanization-Second Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The trend opportunity profile series covers specific opportunities emerging from evolving and future trends. It helps clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends that are actively transforming their businesses' growth environment.

The urbanization trend opportunity series covers technology innovations in the urbanization environment. This includes specific opportunities emerging from future/evolving trends and moving toward smart cities and covers blockchain for city governance, climate-resilient housing, environmental monitoring urban infrastructure, IoT sensors in smart cities, smart building technologies, open data portal (city dashboard), virtual city (3D city model), and smart urban labs.

This trend opportunity profile analyzes the most promising growth opportunities that have the potential to transform the current ecosystem of urbanization. The medium-to-long-term trend rating defines the future certainty and impact of the trend.

Key Topics Covered:

Blockchain for City Governance

Climate-Resilient Housing

Environmental Monitoring Urban Infrastructure

IoT Sensors in Smart Cities

Smart Building Technologies

Open Data Portal (City Dashboard)

Virtual City (3D City Model)

Smart Urban Labs

Scoring Parameters - Disruption index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

