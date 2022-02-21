UrbanLink Media Supports Underprivileged Child Education through Unique NFT Event

UrbanLink Media intends to open the NFT Mint at 12:00 PM Mountain Standard time Tweet this

Shane Hall of UrbanLink Media explains, "I cannot think of a better way to advocate for children suffering as a result of poverty than through leveraging the cryptocurrency community. This event will also allow us to increase awareness and education surrounding NFT's while giving back at the same time."

The charity event will take place on February 26th, 2022. UrbanLink Media intends to open the NFT Mint at 12:00 PM Mountain Standard time and will be available for bid on OpenSea.io at that time.

For more information on this project, its whitelist, and how you can support this cause, please visit:

Youth Gifts NFT Event

www.urbanlinkmedia.com

About UrbanLink Media:

UrbanLink Media is a digital marketing agency focused on driving consumer behavior through industry-leading campaign design and execution. Through marketing, branding, and strategy, UrbanLink Media supports brands grow their businesses in multiple verticals including e-commerce brands, music, NFT projects, and biotech.

