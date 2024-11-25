UrbanPiper Unifies Brand with Ordermark Following Acquisition to Drive U.S. Market Expansion

With over 750 million orders processed globally, UrbanPiper completes the Ordermark merger, aiming for 10x market growth in the U.S. by 2027

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanPiper, a global leader in restaurant technology, has unified its brand by consolidating Ordermark into the UrbanPiper platform after acquiring Ordermark's U.S. operations in 2023. This rebranding strengthens UrbanPiper's commitment to growth in the U.S., with an ambitious goal to expand its presence from 5,000 to 50,000 U.S. restaurant locations by 2027.

UrbanPiper-Ordermark Unification Drives U.S Market Expansion Plans Quote by Ashish Saxena, President, UrbanPiper

Currently serving 45,000+ restaurants across 30+ countries, including major brands like McDonald's, Subway, and Pizza Hut, UrbanPiper boasts 350+ POS integrations, making it one of the most adaptable and scalable solutions in restaurant tech. Celebrating its official U.S. launch, UrbanPiper is offering a 25% discount on its platform to new U.S. restaurant customers through the end of the year, making this a prime opportunity for restaurants to experience cutting-edge technology that provides flexibility, insightful reporting, and enhanced operational control.

"This brand unification officially launches the UrbanPiper platform in the U.S. and Canada, bringing our globally trusted technology to local restaurant communities," said Ashish Saxena, President, UrbanPiper. "Over the past year, we've listened closely to the needs of U.S. restaurant operators to ensure our platform supports their unique challenges. By combining the strengths of Ordermark and UrbanPiper, we've created a platform that's innovative and grounded in real-world insight."

Platform Highlights:

Free Upgrades for Existing Ordermark Customers: Access to the enhanced UrbanPiper platform at no additional cost

Access to the enhanced UrbanPiper platform at no additional cost Global Reliability with Local Flexibility: Used in over 30 countries, integrated with 350+ POS systems via official APIs, and supports numerous hardware devices

Used in over 30 countries, integrated with 350+ POS systems via official APIs, and supports numerous hardware devices Data-Driven Insights: Advanced analytics provide tailored reports, heat maps, and filters for actionable insights into revenue

Advanced analytics provide tailored reports, heat maps, and filters for actionable insights into revenue Customized Access Options: Set precise user permissions with one-click access controls

Set precise user permissions with one-click access controls Continuous Enhancements: Regular platform updates and new features keep customers ahead of industry trends

With this platform unification, UrbanPiper brings its proven global technology to U.S. restaurants, helping them streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth.

Learn more: https://www.urbanpiper.com/us/hub

About UrbanPiper

UrbanPiper is a leading restaurant technology platform, offering seamless integration solutions that connect restaurants with POS systems, delivery aggregators, and other digital platforms. Trusted by 45,000+ restaurants worldwide, UrbanPiper powers efficiency and scalability for local and global brands.

