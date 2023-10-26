UrbanStems Announces Same-Day Delivery in Chicago, Marking Next Step in Expansion

On-demand flower delivery startup extending same-day delivery services to its fifth metropolitan area, with plans to expand into additional markets by end of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanStems , the premier modern floral gifting company, announces the expansion of its same-day delivery service to Chicago, starting today. As part of its growth strategy, the company is leveraging its unique supply chain model to expand the exclusive hand-delivered experience to customers with plans to extend the offering to additional cities by the end of the year. Each city is celebrating with the rollout of an exclusive same-day design available only to its local customers for a limited time, with Chicago's being the "Windy City Bouquet." UrbanStems currently provides same-day floral delivery to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York, and Jersey City.

The decision to bring same-day delivery service to Chicago is the first of many strategic moves spearheaded by the company's newly appointed CEO, Ana Mollinedo Mims. With an impressive track record of driving business growth and innovation, Mims is poised to shape UrbanStems' visionary trajectory, ensuring that the brand continues to set new standards of excellence within the floral industry.

"We're thrilled to bring our luxury floral same-day service to Chicago and launch the limited edition 'Windy City Bouquet.' Our unmatched speed and same-day delivery is core to our DNA and differentiates us in the online floral delivery space. Our ability to expand into new markets during this challenging economic environment is proof of our strong operational expertise led by Chief Operating Officer Meenakshi Lala and her team," said Mims. "We look forward to continuing this chapter of growth at UrbanStems and solidifying our place as the premier modern floral same-day delivery brand."

Later this year, the company is set to announce plans to launch its same-day service to additional markets.

Starting Friday, October 27, Chicago-area customers can use this exclusive link to purchase the limited edition "Windy City Bouquet" for same-day delivery. Users can also browse bouquets at www.urbanstems.com .

