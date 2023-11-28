UrbanStems Launches Same-Day Delivery in Atlanta with Limited Edition Bouquet Design Supporting Local Nonprofit for Giving Tuesday

On-demand flower delivery startup donating portion of proceeds to Atlanta-based nonprofit, Enduring Hearts, in celebration of Giving Tuesday and its sixth same-day delivery market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanStems , the premier modern floral gifting company, announces the expansion of its same-day delivery service to Atlanta, starting today. Atlanta will be one of six metropolitan areas across the U.S. with same-day luxury floral delivery, alongside Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York, Jersey City and Chicago.

The company is celebrating the Atlanta rollout by offering an exclusive, limited edition floral design, called the "Peachtree Bouquet." In honor of this year's Giving Tuesday, it is donating $5 for every Peachtree Bouquet sold through December 16 to Enduring Hearts , a nonprofit organization headquartered in Atlanta that's improving the quality of life for children living with transplanted hearts through research.

"Enduring Hearts is honored to be selected as the charity of choice for this new expansion. The funds raised from the purchase of the exclusive bouquet will be invested in life saving research for children with heart transplants. As the only national organization solely dedicated to funding this critical research, we value the partnership with UrbanStems which elevates awareness of the issue as well as providing funding," stated Lynda Lee Smith, CEO of Enduring Hearts.

With the launch of Atlanta, UrbanStems continues the strategic expansion of its same-day service, a key differentiator in the luxury floral industry. The company plans to add Miami as its next same-day delivery location in the new year..

Atlanta-area customers can use this exclusive link to shop the same-day experience and support Enduring Hearts' mission of funding pediatric heart transplant research. Browse other bouquets at www.urbanstems.com .

About UrbanStems

UrbanStems was founded in 2014 as a disruptive same-day e-commerce alternative to the floral industry. Today, the company delivers same-day modern floral designs to five major metropolitan cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, Jersey City, Chicago, and Atlanta, and coast-to-coast next-day delivery. For more information, please visit urbanstems.com .

About Enduring Hearts

Enduring Hearts is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative research aimed at improving the lives of children living with transplanted hearts. Enduring Hearts works with a team of leading doctors and scientists in the field of transplantation, pediatric cardiology and immunology to drive leading-edge research that will make a transplant last a lifetime. For more information, please visit enduringhearts.org .

