Urbint Adds Former Edison Electric Institute President & CEO Tom Kuhn as Advisor

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for identifying and stopping threats to workers and critical infrastructure, announced the addition of Tom Kuhn as a strategic advisor. Kuhn, the former President & CEO of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), is an icon of the electric utility industry, having led the nation's electric utility association through a period of massive transformation.

Tom Kuhn

Over the last 30 years, Kuhn has driven industry-defining initiatives on issues from safety and mutual assistance to the clean energy transition, grid reliability, and security. Kuhn spearheaded the creation of a partnership between electric company CEOs and the federal government which formed the modern mutual assistance storm response program.

"Over three decades, Tom earned the trust of the power sector by bringing people together to tackle hard problems and better serve the country," said Corey Capasso, CEO of Urbint. "Tom was the catalyst for some of the most important advances in the industry, especially in safety and storm response. We're honored to have him on board. There is truly nobody who understands the needs of the electric industry better than Tom Kuhn."

Kuhn's guidance will be instrumental in Urbint's development of cutting-edge solutions supporting the evolving needs of the industry with risk mitigation and safety.

"The electric industry is at an inflection point amid unprecedented severe weather challenges, and historic levels of infrastructure development remaking the grid," said Tom Kuhn. "One of the most important things for electric companies to focus on today is safety and resilience. I'm proud to support Urbint's vital work to protect workers and infrastructure through technology."

Kuhn was the longest-serving leader in EEI's history, playing a vital role in building the organization into the voice of the nation's investor-owned electric companies. Prior to his time at EEI, Kuhn served as the president of the American Nuclear Energy Council, and served as the White House Liaison Officer to the Secretary of the Navy.

About Urbint:

Urbint uses AI and the latest industry science to identify threats to workers and infrastructure to stop safety incidents before they happen. Urbint surfaces risk at the point of work, enabling energy and infrastructure companies to prevent worker injuries and asset damages. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect workers, assets, communities, and the environment. Learn more at urbint.com.

