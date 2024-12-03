Urbint Expands its North American Damage Prevention Presence with Acquisition of Competers

"The damage prevention industry has set an ambitious '50 in 5' goal to reduce damages by 50% over 5 years – a tall order in such a complex operating environment. But we want to go even further," said Corey Capasso, CEO of Urbint. "Adding Competers to Urbint's industry-leading platform will increase our capabilities and customer base, creating a holistic solution as we work towards our vision to not only hit this goal, but eliminate damages entirely."

The acquisition strengthens Urbint's capabilities in ticket and locate management, and enables Urbint to serve contract locators directly. Competers' primary solution, Utilocate, is a powerful damage prevention product used by 100+ utilities, telecoms, oil and gas, and contract locate companies.

"Utilities and locators have a daunting job – they have to manage a staggering volume of dig tickets and deadlines, all while trying to protect underground assets and keep construction projects on schedule." said Shane Hart, CEO of Competers. "Our job is to make their lives easier. Teaming up with Urbint gives us a larger platform and advanced new technology that will help us make a larger impact on the industry."

The addition of Competers makes Urbint the only software provider serving all parties in the damage prevention ecosystem, ranging from large investor-owned utilities to municipal utilities, construction companies, and contract locators. Competers is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbint.

About Urbint

Urbint uses AI and the latest industry science to identify threats to workers and infrastructure to stop safety incidents before they happen. Urbint surfaces risk at the point of work, enabling energy and infrastructure companies to prevent worker injuries and asset damages. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect workers, assets, communities, and the environment.

