Urbx Announces Settlement of Litigation With Attabotics

Urbx

08 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbx is pleased to announce that Attabotics and Urbx have amicably resolved the litigation between them. As noted in the parties' joint motion to dismiss dated June 12, 2023, which was granted by the district court, the parties have reached a mutual resolution.

Out of respect for the confidentiality of the process and in compliance with the agreement reached, there will be no further public statements or disclosures regarding the specific terms of the agreement.

Both Attabotics and Urbx are looking forward to moving ahead and focusing on their respective businesses.

Urbx thanks all stakeholders for their support and understanding during this period.

Please note: This is the only information that will be made available regarding the settlement. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality about the specific terms of the agreement and related matters.

Urbx is an order fulfillment automation company based in Boston, serving the needs of retailers, grocers and other businesses.

Media Contact: Dan Gauss[email protected] 

