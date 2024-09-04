URC Chooses Grant Assistant's AI-Enabled Tool to Improve Proposal Drafting Process

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URC, a leader in international development, has adopted Grant Assistant's AI-enabled proposal tool to enhance the efficiency and quality of its proposal drafting process. Grant Assistant's tool provides essential support across key criteria, including team collaboration, user interface, and value.

"At URC, we are always exploring innovative tools and processes to enhance our efficiency and impact. Grant Assistant's AI platform helps our technical experts transform their best ideas into well-crafted proposals," said Earl Gast, President of URC.

"We created Grant Assistant from the ground up to address the pain points, complexity, and wasted time in the proposal drafting process," said Grant Assistant CEO Mustafa Hasnain. "URC has been an innovator in the use of new tools and technologies to ease and improve the grant drafting process, and we are delighted they have selected Grant Assistant for use in their grant drafting process."

Leaders across the international development space are rapidly adopting AI-enabled to improve all areas of operation, from grant development to compliance, resource allocation, and mission success. Earlier this month, OpenAI announced that USAID would become the first federal agency to adopt the ChatGPT engine that is a component of the Grant Assistant solution for use at an enterprise level.

Organizations of all sizes are also proving the effectiveness and utility of Grant Assistant's proposal tools on the metric that matters most: winning new grants. TechChange CEO Nick Martin recently shared the story of his organization's first Grant Assistant-powered win and how they have implemented the tool across their application process for continued success.

Grant Assistant continues to refine its platform through real-world testing and feedback from a diverse range of partners who have adopted the solution, from small consultancies to global development institutions. Last month, Grant Assistant launched an integrated compliance matrix that is automatically generated from the solicitation text. The matrix includes links to specific compliance language to ease the compliance process and ensure proposals meet all solicitation and compliance requirements.

Grant Assistant is an AI-enhanced toolkit designed to make the grant application process faster and easier for organizations of all sizes. By providing a simple and structured workflow from initial grant evaluation to guided program design, AI-enabled drafting support, and integrated compliance review, Grant Assistant empowers organizations to create winning proposals with confidence. For more information, visit GrantAssistant.ai .

