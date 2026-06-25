uRecruits Launches 2.0 With 7 Connected Hiring Capabilities and Recruiter-Controlled AI Agents

Recruit smarter: AI assists, humans decide. The recruiter-first platform connects sourcing, Talent CRM, assessments, screening, offers, and analytics on one candidate record, with no automated candidate advancement, rejection, or hiring decisions.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uRecruits today announced the launch of uRecruits 2.0, a recruiter-first AI hiring platform built to bring the hiring process into one connected workflow.

Instead of moving between disconnected tools, recruiting teams can manage jobs, candidates, assessments, screening, scheduling, offers, background workflows, and analytics from a single candidate record. uRecruits 2.0 also introduces uR Agent, an AI layer that helps recruiters reduce manual work while keeping every candidate decision in human hands.

uRecruits does not automatically advance, reject, or hire candidates. AI assists with workflow steps, recommendations, scoring, coordination, and reminders, but recruiters remain responsible for every hiring decision.

"Recruiting teams need AI that saves time without taking control away from people," said Thomas Alexander, Founder and CEO of uRecruits Inc. "uRecruits 2.0 was built around a simple principle: AI assists, humans decide."

Why it matters

Many hiring teams still rely on disconnected systems across job posting, spreadsheets, email, calendars, assessments, interviews, offer management, and reporting. Each handoff slows the process, creates duplicate work, and makes it harder to see where candidates stand.

uRecruits 2.0 replaces that scattered setup with one connected workflow built around uR Position Workflow, a live backbone that keeps jobs, candidates, assessments, screening steps, interviews, offers, and analytics aligned.

7 connected hiring capabilities

uRecruits 2.0 brings together 7 connected capabilities, all working from the same workflow and candidate record:

Recruitment Software — A full applicant tracking system with resume parsing, AI candidate matching, and scoring. Talent CRM — A proactive talent pipeline that helps teams organize, surface, and re-engage candidates when new roles match. Candidate Assessment — Live coding tests, take-home assignments, and domain-specific knowledge tests built into the hiring workflow. Screening & Hiring — AI-supported pre-screening, interview workflows, offer management, background checks, and drug screening coordination in one flow. Jobs Marketplace — A built-in job board with distribution through job advertising networks, including JobTarget-supported posting options. HR Insights — Analytics across hiring stages, connected to real workflow activity rather than manual reporting. uR Agent — Recruiter-controlled AI agents that help coordinate jobs, workflows, scheduling, assessments, and pre-screening through plain-language commands.

uRecruits 2.0 also connects with Google Mail, Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and JobTarget. The platform parses resumes across 30+ data points and supports AI pre-screening scores out of 10.

Security and accountability are built into the platform with encryption, per-tenant isolation, role-based access controls, audit logs, and recruiter-confirmed actions designed to support compliance reviews. uRecruits does not sell candidate data.

uR Agent is now live

At the center of uRecruits 2.0 is uR Agent, an AI layer that recruiters can use in plain language to help manage hiring workflows.

Five uR Agent capabilities are live today:

Job Agent

Workflow Agent

Scheduler Agent

AI Pre-Screening Agent

Assessment Agent

These agents help recruiters create jobs, manage workflows, send pre-screening assessments, coordinate interviews, and rank candidates by fit.

Every recruiter-confirmed action is logged with a name and timestamp.

Just as important, uR Agent does not automatically advance, reject, or hire candidates. It suggests the next step, asks for confirmation, and waits for recruiter approval.

More AI agents coming in 2026

The uRecruits 2.0 launch is the next step in the company's broader AI roadmap. Additional uR Agent capabilities are planned through 2026 across Talent CRM, offer workflows, verification, explainability, and hiring insights.

Planned capabilities include:

CRM Agent — AI match surfacing and re-engagement timing to help recruiters identify dormant candidates and surface strong talent pool matches when new roles open.

— AI match surfacing and re-engagement timing to help recruiters identify dormant candidates and surface strong talent pool matches when new roles open. HR DB Insights Agent — Plain-language hiring analytics and pipeline insights.

— Plain-language hiring analytics and pipeline insights. Explainability Agent — Transparency into AI recommendations, scores, and workflow suggestions.

uRecruits is also working toward SOC 2 readiness as part of its security and trust roadmap.

What customers are saying

Robert Desroches, CEO and Co-Founder of RevenueLens.ai, said uR Agent helped reduce job description creation from a half-day task to minutes and made outside recruiting support harder to justify.

Ken Sternfeld, Founder and Chief DiaBuddy Officer at The DiaBuddy Experience, said uRecruits helps his team move faster while keeping people at the center of hiring.

Availability

uRecruits 2.0 is available now. Plans start at $39 per month with a free 30-day trial, no credit card required.

Book a demo at urecruits.com.

About uRecruits

uRecruits is a recruiter-first AI hiring platform that combines seven connected capabilities on one candidate record: Recruitment Software (a full applicant tracking system), Talent CRM, Candidate Assessment, Screening & Hiring, Jobs Marketplace, HR Insights, and uR Agent.

The platform is built around a simple principle: AI handles the busywork, and recruiters make every hiring decision.

uRecruits serves U.S.-based hiring teams across healthcare, staffing, technology, finance, and other high-volume, compliance-focused sectors.

Learn more at urecruits.com.

SOURCE uRecruits Inc.