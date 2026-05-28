uRecruits Launches uR Talent CRM, Putting Sourcing and Hiring on One Candidate Record

Most hires are found, not filed. uR Talent CRM gives recruiters one place to source, nurture, and re-engage candidates, then convert them to applicants without re-entering a thing.

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most recruiting platforms bolt a CRM onto their applicant tracking system, leaving candidate data split between two records, and candidates lost in the gap. uRecruits, the AI recruitment software platform for HR teams, recruiters, and staffing agencies, today launched uR Talent CRM, built so sourcing and hiring share one continuous candidate record from first contact to signed offer. The front-of-funnel module is live immediately for all customers from $39 per month, joining the AI Pre-Screening Agent and Interview Scheduling Agent shipped in April.

The best candidates rarely apply through a job posting. They're sourced and kept warm from prior conversations, sometimes months before they become hires. That investment requires a talent acquisition CRM, not just an ATS. uR Talent CRM is uRecruits' front-of-funnel system for that work, and when a candidate is ready, they convert to an applicant and the applicant tracking workflow takes over, with nothing re-entered and no candidate lost between systems.

WHAT LAUNCHED TODAY

Add Candidates - Four paths into one Talent Pool: manual entry, bulk CSV upload, JSON/API import for migrating a prior recruitment CRM, and PDF resume parsing with AI extracting 30+ data points per resume. Every candidate lands in the same pool, ready to source.





Four paths into one Talent Pool: manual entry, bulk CSV upload, JSON/API import for migrating a prior recruitment CRM, and PDF resume parsing with AI extracting 30+ data points per resume. Every candidate lands in the same pool, ready to source. Talent Sourcing - Two pools, one workflow. Browse your private candidate pool alongside the uRecruits public pool, adding candidates with a single click. Organize everything by categories and sub-categories, and track each relationship through a clear engagement status: Contacted, Engaged, Interested, Nurturing, or Not Interested. Filter, search, sort, and favorite to find the right candidate fast.





Two pools, one workflow. Browse your private candidate pool alongside the uRecruits public pool, adding candidates with a single click. Organize everything by categories and sub-categories, and track each relationship through a clear engagement status: Contacted, Engaged, Interested, Nurturing, or Not Interested. Filter, search, sort, and favorite to find the right candidate fast. Talent Pipeline - A drag-and-drop kanban for your candidate relationships. Move candidates through five stages: Sourced, Contacted, Engaged, Nurturing, Interested, with no spreadsheets and a single visual view of where every relationship stands.





A drag-and-drop kanban for your candidate relationships. Move candidates through five stages: Sourced, Contacted, Engaged, Nurturing, Interested, with no spreadsheets and a single visual view of where every relationship stands. Hiring Pipeline - When a candidate is ready, one click on "Invite to Job" moves them straight into a specific job's hiring pipeline. Same record, no re-entry. The ATS workflow takes over from there, with the full sourcing history preserved.

THE COMPLETE PLATFORM

With uR Talent CRM, uRecruits now covers the full hiring lifecycle in one platform, on one continuous candidate record, from the first sourcing touch to the signed offer.

Source & nurture - uR Talent CRM builds and organizes your candidate pool before a role is even open (new today).





uR Talent CRM builds and organizes your candidate pool before a role is even open (new today). Post & attract - publish once to the uRecruits job board, Google for Jobs, and 22,000+ boards via JobTarget.





publish once to the uRecruits job board, Google for Jobs, and 22,000+ boards via JobTarget. Track & match - the ATS parses resumes (30+ data points each), matches candidates to roles, and automates pipeline workflow.





the ATS parses resumes (30+ data points each), matches candidates to roles, and automates pipeline workflow. Assess - built-in coding tests, take-home projects, and domain assessments verify skills before interviews.





built-in coding tests, take-home projects, and domain assessments verify skills before interviews. Screen & schedule - the AI Pre-Screening Agent runs first-round screening and the Interview Scheduling Agent coordinates interviews automatically.





the AI Pre-Screening Agent runs first-round screening and the Interview Scheduling Agent coordinates interviews automatically. Offer & verify - manage offers and trigger background and drug screening inside the same workflow.





manage offers and trigger background and drug screening inside the same workflow. Analyze - built-in analytics track pipeline performance, recruiter activity, and hiring outcomes.

Coordinating it all, uR Agent™ now runs five live agents: Job, Workflow, Assessment, Scheduling, and AI Pre-Screening, each proposing actions, confirming with the recruiter, and logging every step.

WHAT CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING

"uRecruits gives mission-driven healthcare organizations like The DiaBuddy Experience, Powered by CareSync Concierge, a more structured and scalable way to build care teams. As we expand our remote care model and grow a nationwide network of pharmacy students, pharmacists, and patient care advocates, we need hiring workflows that are organized, consistent, and easy to manage. uRecruits brings candidate tracking, assessments, interview workflows, and AI-powered job creation into one connected platform, helping us move faster while keeping the human side of hiring at the center." — Ken Sternfeld, RPh, Founder & Chief DiaBuddy Officer, The DiaBuddy Experience, Powered by CareSync Concierge

"uRecruits brings together the capabilities hiring teams usually have to piece together across multiple tools: ATS, candidate CRM, assessments, interview workflows, background checks, and AI-powered hiring support, in one connected platform. The uRecruits Agent has been especially valuable, turning tasks like writing tailored job descriptions from a half-day effort into just a few minutes of work. It gives our team more structure, visibility, and speed across the hiring process, while making expensive outside recruiting support much harder to justify." — Robert Desroches, CEO & Co-Founder, RevenueLens.ai

WHAT'S NEXT

CRM Agent • Coming in 2026 • AI match surfacing and re-engagement timing: the agent will flag dormant candidates and surface the best pool matches when a new role opens.





AI match surfacing and re-engagement timing: the agent will flag dormant candidates and surface the best pool matches when a new role opens. HR DB Insights Agent and Explainability Agent • Coming Later in 2026 • Plain-language pipeline analytics and full transparency on every AI decision.

AVAILABILITY

uR Talent CRM is available immediately to all uRecruits customers on every plan. Plans start at $39 per month with a free 30-day trial, no credit card required. Book a demo at urecruits.com.

ABOUT URECRUITS

Launched in 2025, uRecruits is an AI recruitment platform that takes coordination overhead out of hiring. Purpose-built agents handle job creation, workflow, assessments, scheduling, and AI pre-screening, each handing off to the next automatically. uRecruits serves HR teams, recruiters, and staffing agencies across healthcare, technology, construction, manufacturing, and education.

SOURCE uRecruits Inc.