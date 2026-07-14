As AI Hiring Laws Tighten, uRecruits Launches 2.0 With a Human in Every Decision

AI assists, humans decide. uRecruits 2.0 puts seven hiring capabilities on one candidate record and keeps every hiring decision in human hands, with zero automated hiring decisions and a Responsible AI Program in development to bring explainable scoring and a compliance framework, rolling out through 2026.

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a shifting patchwork of state laws and closely watched lawsuits puts AI hiring tools under harder scrutiny, the question employers keep hearing is a simple one: can you explain how your AI reached that result? Following a beta with 150 hiring teams, uRecruits today launches uRecruits 2.0, a recruiter-first platform built around a clear answer. AI scores and organizes candidates across resume review, job matching, assessments, and pre-screening, but a recruiter makes every decision. The platform makes zero automated hiring decisions, and over the rest of 2026 the company will formalize its explainability and governance approach through a new Responsible AI Program: explainable scoring, a compliance and audit framework, and further recruiter-controlled uR Agent™ capabilities.

"The best part of what we're building is that AI doesn't reject or approve anybody — that stays with people. The rest of this year is about making every AI score something a recruiter can see through and stand behind, with no cutting corners on compliance." — Thomas Alexander, Founder and CEO, uRecruits Inc.

HUMANS MAKE EVERY HIRING DECISION

uRecruits 2.0 does not advance, reject, or hire candidates. The AI scores, ranks, and coordinates candidates through screening and candidate assessments, but there is no button anywhere that rejects a person. Only a recruiter can move a candidate forward, and interview panels must enter feedback before anyone advances. Role-based access controls, timestamped activity logs, and recruiter-confirmed actions keep a human accountable at every step, which matters more as the rules keep shifting. Illinois' amended Human Rights Act took effect January 1, 2026, requiring employers to disclose when AI is used in hiring; New York City has required independent bias audits since 2023; and the closely watched Workday lawsuit is testing employer liability for AI-driven screening.

In its beta, DiaBuddy reported cutting the time its team spends on hiring by roughly 40% after moving off manual spreadsheets and disconnected tools to a single platform spanning CRM through onboarding and training.

"uRecruits brings candidate tracking, assessments, interview workflows, and AI-assisted job creation into one connected platform — helping us move faster while keeping the human side of hiring at the center." — Ken Sternfeld, Founder & Chief DiaBuddy Officer, The DiaBuddy Experience, a community RemoteCare organization building a nationwide network of care advocates.

A RESPONSIBLE AI PROGRAM, IN DEVELOPMENT THROUGH 2026

uRecruits already scores and ranks candidates across resume review, job matching, assessments, and AI pre-screening. Through the Responsible AI Program, the company is building the layer that explains and governs those scores over time. Planned as part of the program: explainable scoring, so that every result the Recruitment Software platform shows will carry plain-language text explaining what the score means and how it was reached; and a compliance and audit framework that will build on the platform's timestamped logs so that, when an audit or compliance review happens, uRecruits will be able to show who did what, when, and why. The program will also expand uR Agent™, the platform's recruiter-controlled AI layer, with three planned agents: a CRM Agent to surface and re-engage candidates in the Talent CRM, an HR DB Insights Agent for plain-language pipeline analytics, and an Explainability Agent to make recommendations transparent. Each will follow the same rule as the rest of the platform: it will suggest the next step, then wait for recruiter approval, with capabilities rolling out through 2026.

AVAILABILITY

uRecruits is available now, with plans starting at $39 per month and a free 15-day trial, no credit card required. Book a demo at urecruits.com.

ABOUT URECRUITS

uRecruits is a recruiter-first AI hiring platform that connects seven capabilities on one candidate record: Recruitment Software, Talent CRM, Candidate Assessment, Screening & Hiring, Jobs Marketplace, HR Insights, and uR Agent™. The platform is built on a simple principle: AI handles the busywork, and recruiters make every hiring decision. uRecruits serves U.S.-based hiring teams across healthcare, staffing, technology, and other high-volume, compliance-focused sectors. Learn more at urecruits.com.

SOURCE uRecruits Inc.