UREPZ names Christian Byrd Senior Vice President, Partnership Development

"We are pleased to formally welcome Christian to the UREPZ family. As a seasoned executive, he brings a wealth of sports, entertainment, and collegiate athletics experience to our team," said C. Brett Harrell, founder and CEO of UREPZ.

To learn more, interested talent, businesses, and educational institutions can visit: https://urepz.com.

Byrd most recently worked for Speedway Motorsports, Incorporated, as the executive director and general manager of zMax Dragway @ Charlotte Motor Speedway and held various strategy and marketing leadership positions since 2006. Prior to, Christian was in partnership and marketing roles at GMR Marketing and NASCAR.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to create mutually beneficial partnerships; to better the lives of talent, to improve services for universities and conferences, and to offer effective marketing assets for corporate partners," said Christian Byrd. "We look forward to exceeding service expectations."

UREPZ serves talent, businesses interested in hiring talent, and educational institutions. The platform serves as a marketplace talent and business to meet, contract, and transmit payments. Educational institutions can access data for compliance and business intelligence needs.

UREPZ is a full-service self-representation and business enablement platform in which individuals and entities can manage, enhance, market, and monetize their Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights or personal brand in a guided, supported and data-backed environment. Learn more at urepz.com.

UREPZ does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of the above statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will UREPZ or its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Media contact:

Block Creative Agency

+1 704-802-2353, [email protected]

SOURCE UREPZ, Inc.

Related Links

https://urepz.com

