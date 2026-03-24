Uresta Named to Fast Company's 'World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026' List

The FDA-cleared bladder support redefining women's health earns global recognition — and debuts two new products

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uresta, the first and only FDA-cleared, reusable, over-the-counter bladder support device for stress urinary incontinence, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2026. This honor recognizes companies across the world that are moving the needle for business and culture. Uresta earned its spot for democratizing women's bladder health, making effective, dignified treatment accessible to every woman.

1 in 2 women experience some type of bladder incontinence, yet modern solutions remain woefully inadequate. Uresta gives women with bladder leaks the ability to reclaim their confidence and active lifestyles without prescriptions, doctor visits, or invasive procedures. Unlike traditional pessaries where only 16% of users continue to use their pessary after 1 year, Uresta is seeing long-term adoption.

The impact speaks for itself:

97% of users report reduction in leaks

94% recommend Uresta to friends and family

90% continued use after 12 months, demonstrating sustained effectiveness

92% report feeling more confident in public settings

Uresta is the most clinically studied solution for SUI globally, with over 10 years of dedicated research

"Women's health has been whispered about, minimized, and underfunded for far too long — and I hear the cost of that every single day, from women who gave up the activities they love because no one offered them a real solution," said Uresta CEO Lauren Barker. "This award recognizes women deserve better and that these conversations shouldn't be shameful. Uresta is leading the way."

The Fast Company recognition coincides with the launch of two new Uresta products: a specially formulated lubricant and a natural cleaning gel - both designed specifically for women who use medical devices daily.

Many lubricants on the market contain harsh chemicals that cause irritation, dryness, and infection, making them unsuitable for regular use. Uresta's water-based lubricant uses simple, body-mimicking ingredients that support natural lubrication and ease of device insertion, so women can use it every day. The companion cleaning gel, formulated with coconut oil and aloe, keeps the Uresta device clean and body-safe.

To learn more, visit https://uresta.com/.

About Uresta

Uresta is the revolutionary FDA-cleared bladder control device for stress incontinence that stops leaks at the source, giving women the freedom to live without limits or over-preparation. Invented by renowned urogynecologist Dr. Scott Farrell and led by CEO Lauren Barker, Uresta is the first self-managed bladder solution designed for modern women — no prescriptions, no doctor visits, immediate relief.

SOURCE Uresta