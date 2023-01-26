Ureteral Stents Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 786.83 Million by 2030, Globally, at 6.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Ureteral Stents Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Ureteral Stents Market" By Product Type (Open End Stents, Double J-Stent), By Material (Metallic Ureteral Stents, Polymer Ureteral Stents), By Application (Kidney Transplantation, Tumors), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Or ASCs), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Ureteral Stents Market size was valued at USD 461.79 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 786.83 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ureteral Stents Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Ureteral Stents Market Overview

A ureteral stent is a thin hollow tube with an innovative design that is inserted into the ureter to restore urine flow and return the kidney to normal function. Their upper section is supported by the kidney, while the opposite end coils around the bladder. They're used in urology to keep the ureter open and allow for proper urine outflow. They are typically implanted using a cystoscope and can be positioned correctly using various endourological procedures.

The Ureteral Stents Market is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the incidence of urological disorders caused by microorganism colonization or sedentary lifestyle. The important drivers driving the growth of the Ureteral Stents Market share include an increase in the number of kidney transplants, an increase in the geriatric population, and technological developments in stent composition materials. Furthermore, advances in ureteral stent technology, such as the use of biodegradable materials, and apps on smartphones have led to more efficient and improved detection and outcomes for urinary and renal problems.

Furthermore, prominent competitors are concentrating on minimizing stent migration, ureterovesical reflux, and tissue irritation during the treatment, which is expected to boost the market growth. On the contrary, a shortage of experienced specialists, a lack of technological penetration, the high cost of the operation, and rigorous regulations are impeding market expansion. However, the leading companies are concentrating on lowering stent migration, ureterovesical reflux, and tissue irritation during the treatment, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Ureteral Stents Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Ureteral Stents Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, and Biomerics, among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Ureteral Stents Market into Product Type, Material, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type

Open End Stents



Double J-Stent



Closed End Stents



Multiloop Stents

Ureteral Stents Market, by Material

Metallic Ureteral Stents



Polymer Ureteral Stents



Silicone Stents



Polyurethane Stents



Hybrid Stents



Hydrogel Stents



Others

Ureteral Stents Market, by Application

Kidney Transplantation



Tumors



Kidney Stones



Urinary Incontinence



Others

Ureteral Stents Market, by End-User

Hospitals And Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers or ASCs



Research And Academic Centers



Others

Ureteral Stents Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

