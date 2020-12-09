Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Dec 09, 2020, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ureteral stents market report.
The global ureteral stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Technological advancements in ureteral stents design and composition material is one of the major factors driving future growth of the global ureteral stents market.
- Use of advanced image-guided techniques for the placement of ureteral stents is further likely to drive the growth of global ureteral stents market over the forecast period.
- Based on product, the double pigtail segment accounted for a major share of approximately 78% in 2020.
- The kidney stone application segment is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR of about 3.5% over the forecast period.
- North America holds the major market share of about 42% for ureteral stents in 2020.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, material, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ureteral-stent-market-size-analysis
Ureteral Stents Market – Segmentation
- The double pigtail stents account for the largest share as most ureteric stents commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
- The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS).
- In 2020, polymer ureteral stents accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate ureteral stents. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity.
Ureteral Stents Market by Product
- Double Pigtail
- Multiloop
- Single Pigtail
Ureteral Stents Market by Application
- Kidney Stones
- Kidney Transplantation
- Tumors
Ureteral Stents Market by End-user
- Hospitals
- Urologic Clinics
- Outpatient Surgical Centers
Ureteral Stents Market – Dynamics
The growing demand for ureteral stents has encouraged several vendors to develop the latest generation technological devices to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment of several ureteral obstructions such as kidney stones, renal cancer, and other conditions. The ureteral stent technology has witnessed many technical advancements and improvements, particularly with new stent materials. Over the past few years, engineers and scientists have worked on identifying optimal constitutive materials for ureteral stents, focusing mainly on mechanical strength, flexibility, biocompatibility, surface roughness and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in ureteral stent design have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ureteral disorders.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents
- High Demand for Ureteral Stents with Antimicrobial Coating
- Increase in Target Patient Pool Across the World
- Use of Advanced Image-Guided Techniques for Placing Ureteral Stents
Ureteral Stents Market – Geography
North America obtains a dominant position in the ureteral stents market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better access to the latest generation ureteral stents for treatment procedures, is the primary factor contributing to the high market share in the region. The strong presence of key ureteral stents players is another reason for the high uptake of ureteral stents in North America. The rise in the number of kidney stone diseases, a variety of benign, malignant, and post-traumatic conditions, coupled with the necessity to treat such diseases with advanced procedures, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ureteral-stent-market-size-analysis
Ureteral Stents Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
Major Vendors
- Boston Scientific
- BD
- Cook Medical
- Braun Melsungen
- Coloplast
Other Prominent Vendors
- Allium
- Applied Medical Resources
- Blue Neem Medical Devices
- Dornier MedTech America
- Goharshafa
- Medadv
- MED pro Medical
- Merit Medical Systems
- Optimed
- Pnn Medical
- Olympus
- Plasti-med
- ProSurg
- Q Urological
- Rocamed
- SURGIMEDIK
- Taewoong Medical
- Teleflex
- UROMED
- Urovision-Urotech
- Well Lead Medical
- Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Digital X-ray Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Neural Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Medical Linear Accelerator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Nebulizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040/+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence