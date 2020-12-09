Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ureteral stents market report.

The global ureteral stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Technological advancements in ureteral stents design and composition material is one of the major factors driving future growth of the global ureteral stents market. Use of advanced image-guided techniques for the placement of ureteral stents is further likely to drive the growth of global ureteral stents market over the forecast period. Based on product, the double pigtail segment accounted for a major share of approximately 78% in 2020. The kidney stone application segment is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR of about 3.5% over the forecast period. North America holds the major market share of about 42% for ureteral stents in 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, material, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Ureteral Stents Market – Segmentation

The double pigtail stents account for the largest share as most ureteric stents commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS).

In 2020, polymer ureteral stents accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate ureteral stents. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity.

Ureteral Stents Market by Product

Double Pigtail

Multiloop

Single Pigtail

Ureteral Stents Market by Application

Kidney Stones

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Ureteral Stents Market by End-user

Hospitals

Urologic Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Ureteral Stents Market – Dynamics

The growing demand for ureteral stents has encouraged several vendors to develop the latest generation technological devices to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment of several ureteral obstructions such as kidney stones, renal cancer, and other conditions. The ureteral stent technology has witnessed many technical advancements and improvements, particularly with new stent materials. Over the past few years, engineers and scientists have worked on identifying optimal constitutive materials for ureteral stents, focusing mainly on mechanical strength, flexibility, biocompatibility, surface roughness and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in ureteral stent design have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ureteral disorders.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents

High Demand for Ureteral Stents with Antimicrobial Coating

Increase in Target Patient Pool Across the World

Use of Advanced Image-Guided Techniques for Placing Ureteral Stents

Ureteral Stents Market – Geography

North America obtains a dominant position in the ureteral stents market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better access to the latest generation ureteral stents for treatment procedures, is the primary factor contributing to the high market share in the region. The strong presence of key ureteral stents players is another reason for the high uptake of ureteral stents in North America. The rise in the number of kidney stone diseases, a variety of benign, malignant, and post-traumatic conditions, coupled with the necessity to treat such diseases with advanced procedures, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Ureteral Stents Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey

Major Vendors

Boston Scientific

BD

Cook Medical

Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

Other Prominent Vendors

Allium

Applied Medical Resources

Blue Neem Medical Devices

Dornier MedTech America

Goharshafa

Medadv

MED pro Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Optimed

Pnn Medical

Olympus

Plasti-med

ProSurg

Q Urological

Rocamed

SURGIMEDIK

Taewoong Medical

Teleflex

UROMED

Urovision-Urotech

Well Lead Medical

Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology

