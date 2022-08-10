Ureteroscopy Devices Market 2021-2026, Growing Prevalence of Kidney Stones and Ureteral Cancer to Boost Growth - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 01:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ureteroscopy Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 210.84 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to find out the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer, the growing number of specialized hospitals, and advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with ureteroscopes and their procedures, the presence of substitutes, and a stringent regulatory framework will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ureteroscopy Devices Market Segmentation
- Product
- Flexible Ureteroscopes
- Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
The market share growth for flexible ureteroscopes will be significant for ureteroscopy devices. Due to the development of technologically advanced goods such as single-use flexible ureteroscopes with the diversification of applications, this segment has the biggest market share when compared to the semi-rigid ureteroscopes segment. Download Free Sample Report.
Ureteroscopy Devices Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ureteroscopy devices market report covers the following areas:
- Ureteroscopy Devices Market size
- Ureteroscopy Devices Market trends
- Ureteroscopy Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the ureteroscopy devices market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Ureteroscopy Devices Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Ureteroscopy Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ureteroscopy Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte. Ltd., Advin Health Care, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Medical LLC, ELMED Medikal Sistemler, EMOS Technology GmbH, Endoscopy Superstore, HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, NeoScope Inc., Olympus Corp., OPCOM Medical, and ProSurg Inc. among others.
Ureteroscopy Devices Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ureteroscopy devices market growth during the next five years
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ureteroscopy devices market vendors
|
Ureteroscopy Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 210.84 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte. Ltd., Advin Health Care, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Medical LLC, ELMED Medikal Sistemler, EMOS Technology GmbH, Endoscopy Superstore, HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, NeoScope Inc., Olympus Corp., OPCOM Medical, ProSurg Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, ROCAMED, SCHOELLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, and Stryker Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Flexible ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Flexible ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flexible ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Flexible ureteroscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flexible ureteroscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Semi-rigid ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Semi-rigid ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Semi-rigid ureteroscopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Semi-rigid ureteroscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Semi-rigid ureteroscopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Advin Health Care
- Exhibit 85: Advin Health Care - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Advin Health Care - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Advin Health Care - Key offerings
- 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cook Medical LLC
- Exhibit 98: Cook Medical LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 ELMED Medikal Sistemler
- Exhibit 101: ELMED Medikal Sistemler - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ELMED Medikal Sistemler - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: ELMED Medikal Sistemler - Key offerings
- 10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 104: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 105: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 107: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.9 Olympus Corp.
- Exhibit 108: Olympus Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Olympus Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 ROCAMED
- Exhibit 113: ROCAMED - Overview
- Exhibit 114: ROCAMED - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: ROCAMED - Key offerings
- 10.11 SCHOELLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH
- Exhibit 116: SCHOELLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH - Overview
- Exhibit 117: SCHOELLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: SCHOELLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
