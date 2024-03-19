Ureteroscopy devices market size to grow by USD 276.91 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The ureteroscopy devices market size is expected to grow by USD 276.91 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. North America is set to contribute significantly, accounting for 39% of global market growth. Analysts at Technavio detail regional trends and drivers shaping the forecasted market trajectory. In this region, steady market expansion is anticipated, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in advanced and emerging countries like Canada, the US, and Mexico, alongside a robust presence of global and local vendors. Additionally, the growing demand for ureteroscopy, a minimally invasive procedure crucial for kidney stone diagnosis and treatment, is expected to further propel market demand for ureteroscopy devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ureteroscopy Devices Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 276.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Key Companies

Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte. Ltd., Advin Health Care, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Group Inc., ELMED Medical Systems, EMOS Technology GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, NeoScope Inc., Olympus Corp., Opcom Inc, ProSurg Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, ROCAMED, Stryker Corp., and HOYA Corp.

Advin Health Care - The company offers ureteroscopy devices such as Rigid ureteroscope, Flexible ureteroscope, and RIRS scopes.

The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and Others), product (flexible ureteroscopes and Semi-rigid ureteroscopes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals play an important role in the detection and management of various urinary tract diseases and are major users of ureteroscopy equipment.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer

A growing number of specialized hospitals

Advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

The growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer is a key factor driving the market growth. Kidney stones can increase your risk of developing chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. There may also be an increased risk of developing a second kidney stone. In addition, ureteroscopy is more appropriate for patients who are obese, pregnant, or have coagulopathy. In addition, a ureteroscope is used to check for ureteral cancer. This device will include a camera to aid in the detection of kidney cancer. Furthermore, due to the increasing number of cases of urinary tract cancer, there is an increase in demand for ureteroscopes on the market. Patients diagnosed with ureteral cancer have an increased risk of bladder cancer. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The ureteroscopy devices market is witnessing significant growth owing to various factors such as water consumption, dietary practices, and climatic conditions affecting the prevalence of conditions like kidney stones and urological cancers. Moreover, advancements in technologically advanced ureteroscopes are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. However, lack of exercise and high consumption of alcohol and aerated drinks contribute to the rise in chronic diseases like chronic renal illnesses, necessitating innovative solutions in lifestyle changes and obesity management.

Technological developments in robotic ureteroscopy are addressing restraints like the high cost and scarcity of skilled professionals, particularly in developing economies. Recent developments in trade regulations and import-export analysis are shaping the production and value chain optimization of ureteroscopy devices. Furthermore, opportunities in emerging revenue pockets are driven by changes in market regulations and strategic market growth analysis.

Category market growths are influenced by application niches and dominance, alongside product approvals and launches. Geographic expansions are facilitated by technological innovations in endoscope and light source technologies, enhancing visual inspections of the urinary tract interior, particularly in cases of urinary stricture and urothelial cancer. However, side effects such as abnormal bleeding, abdominal pain, and injury to the urethra underscore the importance of advancements with minimal complications and enhanced safety profiles.

Purchasing power and personalized medicine expenditure influence the adoption of ureteroscopy devices, impacting raw material sourcing and the pharmaceutical industry. Forecasts suggest continued market expansion during the forecast period, driven by advancements in diagnosis and treatment, alongside improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Market dynamics encompass market share and market size, with innovations in camera technology facilitating better visualization of conditions like kidney stones, kidney cancer, and bladder abnormalities. As the demand for effective solutions for chronic kidney diseases rises, the ureteroscopy devices market remains poised for substantial growth, catering to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Market Overview

The Ureteroscopy Devices Market is experiencing profound shifts driven by a myriad of factors. Water consumption and dietary practices influence the prevalence of chronic renal illnesses, particularly among obese people. Climatic conditions can exacerbate such conditions, necessitating advanced interventions like technologically advanced ureteroscopes. However, lack of exercise and excessive alcohol and aerated drinks consumption contribute to the rise in chronic diseases. The market responds with innovation, including technological developments and innovation in disposable ureteroscopes, addressing hygiene and efficiency concerns. Furthermore, the emergence of robotic ureteroscopy reflects the adaptation to modern healthcare demands, accommodating lifestyle changes and offering precise solutions for complex urological challenges.

