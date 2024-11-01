URGENT CALL TO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO FUND ALTERNATIVES TO BURN PITS

Billions going to help VETS with medical conditions caused by toxic exposure, but not enough being done to prevent the current and next generation from falling to same

BATAVIA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Waste Solutions™ (EWS), a leader in deployable waste management technology, calls on the Biden administration to ensure military service members never again face the health risks associated with toxic burn pits. Eco Waste Solutions has developed the Expeditionary Solid Waste Disposal System (ESWDS) specifically for military use, offering a proven alternative to open burn pits.

Though the Army has invested heavily in ESWDS testing and has contracted EWS to supply units for safe waste disposal in combat zones, funding limitations jeopardize the future production of this critical equipment. Since 2021, only ten of the planned 236 units have been procured, with the production line set to close by June 2025 without further investment.

"A modest $9 million increase in the Army's budget could ensure ongoing ESWDS availability and prevent a return to harmful burn pits in future conflicts and act as a bridge until the defense department can budget for the program," says Jean Lucas, President and CEO of Eco Waste Solutions. "The effects of burn pits are well-documented and devastating, and we have a ready, deployable solution. This investment would safeguard troop health and sustain a skilled workforce in Batavia, New York."

With bipartisan support, including the PACT Act's acknowledgment of burn pit health impacts, Eco Waste Solutions is committed to ending the use of open burn pits in the military once and for all. By fully funding the ESWDS, the administration can honor this commitment and ensure long-term health protection for our troops.

About Eco Waste Solutions:

Since 1993, Eco Waste Solutions™ has been delivering thermal waste conversion solutions to companies, communities, governments and military organizations around the world. From world-leading products, to specialized engineering and technical services, we help thermal waste conversion projects thrive. Our environmental technologies have diverted millions of tons of garbage from landfills, while recovering valuable materials, and generating over half a million megawatts of energy, while protecting the public from infectious disease, and other hazards. The company has operations in Burlington, Ontario and Batavia, New York.

