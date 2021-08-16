Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to Healthcare, Low Cost of Treatment, Finds a TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transparency Market Research: Urgent care centers (UCC) have gathered considerable worldwide traction in the healthcare system as an effective setting to provide faster access to various services. These include diagnosing and treating injuries and illnesses that need immediate care. Common illnesses are fever, cough & cold, urinary tract infection, etc. Lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits and focus of providers on improving clinical outcomes are key factors driving the acceptance of urgent care in medical practice, thus shaping the urgent care centers market landscape.

Mainly in developed regions, the growing number of urgent care centers is expanding the scope of the traditional primary care and retail clinics in addressing a range of non-life-threatening medical emergencies in communities.

Urgent care centers are investing in advanced medical technologies and focusing on streamlining the process of appointment for patients. This has led to increased patient convenience and swift access to urgent care. Broadly, the adherence to strict protocols in UCC settings has enabled service providers build trust among patients. Hospital-owned urgent care models present a lucrative segment, and is likely to be dominant in the market during the forecast period.

By 2027, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 35.4 Bn. Key services under the ambit of urgent care practices are occupational medicine, vaccinations, screening, and diagnostics.

Key Findings of Urgent Care Centers Market Study

Evolution of Urgent Care Centers to Reiterate Patient-first Approach to Healthcare: Healthcare systems are embracing the role of urgent care centers in improving the access to urgent care at lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits. UCCs offer patient convenience by ensuring easy walk-in care for patients, which is another compelling market proposition. Companies in the urgent care centers market are considering increasing patient convenience and endorsing the trend of 'patient as a consumer' as a key point for attracting patient visits, notes a market study on the urgent care centers. The growing role of urgent care for managing illnesses that cause high morbidity will continue to redefine the urgent care centers market.

Urgent Care Centers Market: Drivers

Rising healthcare costs is a key driver for new models of healthcare services, thereby boosting the urgent care centers market prospects

High burden on primary care centers and emergency department globally has driven healthcare system to promote urgent care centers, which is proving to be a low-cost and convenient option for patients

Over the years, governments and insurance providers in various developed and emerging economies have ramped up support for urgent care centers in re-modelling the health system, thus driving the urgent care centers market

Urgent Care Centers Market: Regional Dynamics

Countries in Europe and North America have been early adopters of urgent care centers. The demand has thrived due to the adoption of urgent care practices for better clinical outcomes, especially in young adults, outside of the emergency department

North America held major market share in 2018. The number of urgent care centers has grown considerably in the region in the recent years.

Asia Pacific is replete with new opportunities, reinforced by growing government support for easing the burden of primary care centers. Lucrative markets include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Urgent Care Centers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players that influences the current competition landscape in the urgent care centers market are:

GoHealth Urgent Care

Patient First

CityMD

FastMed Urgent Care

NextCare Holdings, Inc

MedExpress

Concentra, Inc.

Global Urgent Care Centers Market: Segmentation

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Service

Illness



Injury



Physical



Diagnostic



Vaccination



Screening

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Ownership

Corporate-owned Urgent Care Centers



Physician-owned Urgent Care Centers



Hospital-owned Urgent Care Centers



Other Urgent Care Centers

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)



Brazil





Mexico





GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of RoW

