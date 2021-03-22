Urgent Care for Children Opens Doors to Chattanooga Clinic

HIXSON, Tenn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over for Chattanooga residents seeking access to quality pediatric care in the after-hours. Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider, is now seeing patients with minor illnesses and injuries. The newest clinic, which sits at 5215 TN-153, operates from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.

"As an award-winning pediatric urgent care founded in Alabama, we are proud to offer after-hours services to treat conditions for ages zero to 21 years. Our team of pediatric professionals is here to deliver quality care, which is considered a continuum of care to a child's primary care pediatrician. We serve our communities 365 days a year and have an onsite laboratory, pharmacy, and x-ray at each facility. It is an honor to provide these offerings and do so while being the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care, a recognition of our commitment to accommodating children with special needs," said Urgent Care for Children Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora.

UC4C's dedication to creating a welcoming and accessible environment does not stop there. "At Urgent Care for Children, our goal is to complement your primary care pediatrician and offer an affordable, convenient alternative to the emergency room. I believe we have one of the best medical teams in our field, who are consistently recognized and receive some of the highest patient ratings in the industry. It can mean a lot to have a pediatric specialist when you have a child not feeling well, and we are excited to bring convenient access to quality pediatric medical care to Hixson," explained UC4C Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

The opening of the pediatric provider's Hixson clinic continues the planting of new locations that will be opening across the Southeast throughout 2021.

About Urgent Care for Children

Urgent Care for Children (UC4C) is a pediatric urgent care provider with nine locations across Alabama and Tennessee. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

