Urgent Care for Children Sets Sights on South Alabama

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, will be expanding its reach once again in opening its eighth Alabama location in Daphne. The newest clinic will sit at 6883 Highway 90, directly across from Fresh Market and Home Depot. This location will be the company's third to open in 2021 as it continues to rapidly expand across the southeast.

"Our team of physicians and staff are thrilled to begin providing quality care with less waiting to the city of Daphne. It has become increasingly clear to us that pediatric patients need access to specialized care, even when their primary care provider is not available, in the after-hours and on weekends," explained UC4C Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora. Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care, supplements the hours of local pediatric offices, and provides an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

"We are extremely excited about joining the Eastern Shore community and the opportunity to provide convenient, quality healthcare to families in the area. The new location across from Jubilee Square Shopping Center offers great access for our patients and their families as we continue our mission to focus on convenience and patient experience while providing award-winning medical care," said Urgent Care for Children Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

UC4C opened its first clinic, located in Birmingham, in 2017, and opened its Trussville location in 2018, which was succeeded by the openings of clinics in Madison, Vestavia Hills, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Montgomery, respectively, in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the urgent care provider will expand its reach into Tennessee with locations in Hixson and Collierville. The Daphne clinic will open in mid-to-late winter. The company runs the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care facilities and Alabama's first physician-founded, highest patient-rated, pediatric urgent care clinics.

About Urgent Care for Children

Urgent Care for Children is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider with seven clinics across the state of Alabama. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Urgent Care for Children

Related Links

www.childrensurgent.com

