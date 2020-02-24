Urgent challenges debated by top humanitarian actors during 2nd Riyadh Humanitarian International Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing complex nature of emergencies requires a much more sophisticated and agile approach to humanitarian action and assistance. It is around this theme that the most influential humanitarian actors will gather for the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. The event, held March 1-2, 2020 will bring together the most experienced and influential leaders in the humanitarian world to discuss the challenges facing humanitarian action, improve knowledge and issue recommendations for action.

The event is hosted under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz. His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Region, will attend.

The Forum will review humanitarian initiatives to reflect the latest developments on the ground in order to improve the level of provided services and assistance to natural-disaster and conflict victims. It will tackle the humanitarian issues and global trends through five main panel discussions, two media sessions and one volunteer session.

"The Humanitarian-Development Nexus" high level panel discussion will address the importance of linking humanitarian and development work and activating the mechanisms for linking the two themes. "Large-scale Migration flows from Africa across the Seas to the Gulf States and Europe in Humanitarian Settings" will address poverty and crises that are caused by increasingly large-scale migration flows which bring longer-term migration challenges.

"Women, Children and People with Disabilities in Humanitarian Crisis and the Challenges of Humanitarian Action" will focus on urgent need for increasing support for young children living in crisis and displacement. The fourth panel discussion entitled "Evidence-Based professional practice in humanitarian intervention" will tackle using evidence-based professional practice research and bridging the gap between theory and practice. The last and fifth panel discussion, "Health in Humanitarian Context - focus on communicable diseases" will focus on the importance of joining efforts to prevent, detect, respond and recover from health emergencies.

On the margins of the RIHF, an exhibition will contain many pavilions where humanitarian NGOs, international and UN organizations will showcase their work.

A Humanitarian Art Exhibition will also highlight the concept of humanitarianism in all aspects of society. It includes several art areas including drawing or painting, sculpture, photography and digital art.

The recommendations of the Forum will be presented as a comprehensive report containing a summary of the findings. The report will provide the participants with principles to be adopted and used in the field. The report will be coordinated by specialists in Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

For media registrations and more information about the sessions and speakers, please visit: https://rihf.ksrelief.org/Home

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre