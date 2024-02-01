Urgent Concerns Regarding E.U. Decision on GMO Deregulation: Non-GMO Project

News provided by

Non-GMO Project

01 Feb, 2024, 11:53 ET

North American shoppers, farmers, manufacturers and retailers urge the E.U. to keep strong oversight of new GMOs

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety (ENVI) is advancing a proposal to deregulate GMO production in Europe. There is significant support for the proposal from some ministers and biotechnology developers. The proposal will be put to a plenary vote on February 6.

This is highly concerning to the natural products industry. If the proposal passes, the majority of new GMOs created through powerful technologies like CRISPR could enter the food system untracked, untested, unregulated, and unlabeled. This is a striking reversal of the E.U.'s longstanding commitment to protecting the global non-GMO food supply. It would undermine shoppers' rights to know what's in their food and to avoid GMOs. The E.U. produces about a fifth of the global food supply.

Shoppers in Europe and North America overwhelmingly support transparency and their right to make informed choices. Many avoid GMOs to support a more natural, regenerative, organic food system. Advances in non-GMO, organic, and regenerative food production, often informed by deep indigenous knowledge, have proven to be powerful tools in creating a more resilient food system that can slow, stop, and potentially reverse climate change — without the need to genetically engineer the building blocks of life.

Outside of the natural products industry, genetic engineering is increasingly used in tandem with artificial intelligence. We need to place serious safeguards and regulatory oversight on their use, given their multiple risks and misguided benefit claims. These technologies short-circuit nature and artificially create novel forms of life for human consumption. Without regulatory oversight, we will drastically limit our ability to identify and contain emergent social, environmental or economic risks associated with GMOs.

The Non-GMO Project is responding to the imminent plenary vote in the E.U. parliament by circulating a public sign-on letter that will be submitted to E.U. Parliament Ministers. Farmers, shoppers, brands, retailers, and others throughout the North American natural products sector can ask the E.U. Parliament to delay this vote and do more to protect non-GMO and organic food networks from unwanted new GMOs. Read and sign the letter here.

About the Non-GMO Project
The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org

Media Contacts:
Alexandra Tursi | [email protected] | 802-777-6737

SOURCE Non-GMO Project

Also from this source

"I'll Have a Plant-Based Burger. Hold the GMOs."

"I'll Have a Plant-Based Burger. Hold the GMOs."

According to the Non-GMO Project, as the market for plant-based foods matures, shopper preference is becoming clearer: There are limits to how much...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Retail

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.