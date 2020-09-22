Urgent Focus on Mental Health and Career Health for Hispanic Heritage Month

Covid-19 has disproportionately sickened Hispanic communities in the United States ( CDC ). Hispanic women have experienced a steeper decline in employment (–21%) in the Covid-19 downturn than other women or men ( Pew Research ). A whopping 65% of Latino households have faced at least one of these: job loss, hours/wages cut, or loss of their self-employment – and 43% of Latino adults report that they will have trouble making rent ( Latino Decisions-SOMOS survey ).

Healthy Hispanic Living (HHL) promotes health in all its forms – physical, mental, financial and societal – by changing the conversation from illness to wellness, and by addressing the issues from a cultural point of view. HHL partners with large employers to promote healthy living and to help Hispanics explore and pursue a wide range of careers.

"At Banfield, we are committed to fostering a sustained culture of health and wellbeing that celebrates the different backgrounds, stories and experiences of our more than 19,000 associates across the U.S.," said Tiffany King, director of equity, inclusion and diversity at Banfield Pet Hospital. "Banfield is a community of people characterized by diversity of thought, preferences and approach, and we're thrilled to partner with HHL to help amplify the unique voices of our associates."

"Given the global identity of the Cost Plus brand and our more than 120 international suppliers – we not only strive to be inclusive, but we believe diversity of thought is what allows us to provide our customers the best selections of home goods, foods and more," said Jack Schwefel, CEO, Cost Plus. "Inclusion is our growth strategy."

