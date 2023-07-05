Urgent Food Recall of Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles Due to the Presence of Undeclared Wheat

News provided by

Van's International Foods

05 Jul, 2023, 08:21 ET

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van's International Foods ("Van's") is voluntarily recalling certain packages of Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles, because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products are labeled with Lot Code #UW40193L and have an expiration date of 1/19/2024 with UPC 0 89947 30206 4. To identify the Lot Code, expiration date, and UPC, please refer to the side of the carton. Photos of the affected product are included below. Consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot code product are urged to confirm the lot code with place of purchase.

This recall ONLY affects the limited number of Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles in the lot code indicated. No other Van's products are included in this recall. Product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in the following states: AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, NC, & WA.

To date, no allergic reactions or illnesses associated with consumption of the affected product have been reported. This recall has been initiated due to presence of wheat in certain products labeled as gluten-free. The recalled products should not be consumed.

The recall was initiated after a consumer notified us that wheat-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by the inclusion of a limited number of cartons for Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles with a pallet of cartons intended for wheat containing products. Immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence.

Anyone who has a recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers may contact Van's Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 Monday - Friday 8:00 am5:30 pm CST or visit its website at www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.

Van's is conducting this recall with full knowledge and cooperation of the Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact:
Natalie Boscia
[email protected]com
(773) 317-1088

SOURCE Van's International Foods

