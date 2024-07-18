Urgent Health Advisory: Washington Poison Center warns of severe illness with Diamond Shruumz products

SEATTLE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's nonprofit resource for free medical advice regarding poisonings and drug overdose, is advising the public to stop consuming all Diamond Shruumz-brand products. An ongoing investigation involving poison control centers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has linked severe illnesses to the consumption of mushroom-containing Diamond Shruumz edibles.

To date, two cases have been reported in Washington. Despite nationwide recalls, these products remain available in some Washington stores.

As of July 15, 2024, at least 69 people across 28 states have become sick after eating Diamond Shruumz chocolate, cones, and gummies. Among these cases, 60 sought medical attention, and over half (36 individuals) were hospitalized with severe symptoms, including seizures and loss of consciousness. In Washington, the WAPC identified two individuals who required hospitalization after experiencing severe symptoms.

The CDC and FDA continue to investigate the cause of these illnesses. Recent analyses have identified several substances in the products that may pose health risks. "Mushroom-containing products are marketed for 'microdosing,' and claim to produce euphoria or psychedelic effects," explains Dr. James Leonard, Managing Director of the WAPC. "However, as seen with Diamond Shruumz, these products can contain undisclosed or harmful ingredients that are unsafe for consumption. We urge everyone to be cautious with mushroom-infused products and to contact us to discuss potential risks. Calling us will provide you with nonjudgmental medical advice and will assist in our investigation. If you feel sick after consuming any product, call us immediately."

The WAPC advises individuals to dispose of all Diamond Shruumz products. Although some stores still sell these items, do not purchase any—the recall includes all flavors of chocolate bars, cones, and gummies. If you experience symptoms such as seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, trouble breathing, nausea, or vomiting after consuming a Diamond Shruumz product, contact the WAPC immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical advice and education on poisoning and drug exposures to community members and healthcare providers. WAPC offers a 24/7/365 free telephone helpline, staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physicians. Additionally, the WAPC's public health team conducts free community programs focused on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

