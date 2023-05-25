Urgent Investment in Leadership Skills Needed for Effective Local Government Service Delivery, New Study Finds: Government Leadership Solutions Releases Groundbreaking National Study on Local Government Leadership Pipeline Needs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Leadership Solutions, a leading consulting firm, has unveiled the findings of a pioneering national research study that examines the critical leadership pipeline of local governments across the United States. The 2023 State of Local Government Leadership Pipeline report highlights the pressing need for robust leadership development in local governments, as nearly half of the participants expressed concern about the scarcity of competent leaders.

Building Strong Leadership Pipelines: Empowering local government organizations for growth, change, and success. Download our report to learn how unlocking the leadership pipeline will retain talent, foster succession planning, and facilitate continuous growth for organizational and community success.

Access the Executive Summary here: https://governmentleadershipsolutions.com/leadershippipelinestudy/.

"Local government leaders have raised the alarm about the lack of readily available leaders within their ranks, posing a significant threat to effective community services," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO and founder of Government Leadership Solutions. "Our findings indicate that only 25 percent of respondents rated their leadership pipeline as good or excellent, while a mere 29 percent allocated budgetary resources toward leadership development. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

The study unveils that the absence of trust and the challenges in maintaining optimal staffing levels present greater threats than funding constraints, emphasizing the pivotal role of a strong workplace culture in attracting candidates and retaining leaders. The research identified four distinct segments that transcend different types of local governments and are profoundly influenced by organizational culture.

"Effective workplace cultures are indispensable for local governments to leverage their investment in leadership development, without which they will fail to attract or retain the leaders essential for their success," Church said.

To access the study results, visit: https://governmentleadershipsolutions.com/leadershippipelinestudy/.

Government Leadership Solutions is a certified minority-owned, woman-owned consulting firm dedicated to assisting local governments in cultivating ready-now leaders and establishing organizational cultures that align with their strategic vision. For more information, please visit https://governmentleadershipsolutions.com.

