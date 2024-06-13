Urgent Media Alert Tomorrow: Living Classrooms Foundation, the Greater Baltimore Committee, the Greater Washington Partnership, and the Baltimore Orioles Host an Exclusive Conversation with David M. Rubenstein on the Impact of Community Initiatives in Baltimore

David M. Rubenstein, a prominent figure in private investment, a dedicated philanthropist, and the new owner of the Baltimore Orioles, will engage in a dialogue centered on "The Vital Impact of Community Initiatives in Baltimore." This invitation-only event will welcome approximately 200 esteemed guests, including leaders from various sectors and community stakeholders, to discuss and celebrate the positive changes driven by community-focused efforts.

Event Program:

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM : Guest Arrivals

Guest Arrivals 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM : Our Program Begins National Anthem by Fort McHenry Guard Fife & Drum Welcome by James Piper Bond , President & CEO, Living Classrooms Foundation Remarks by special guests: Mark Anthony Thomas , President of the Greater Baltimore Committee; Kathy Hollinger , President of the Greater Washington Partnership; Kerry Watson , EVP of Public Affairs, Baltimore Orioles Moderated discussion with David M. Rubenstein by Jason Newton of WBAL Closing Remarks

5:00 PM - 5:30 PM : Networking opportunity

Networking opportunity 5:30 PM : Guests Depart

Post-event, guests are encouraged to attend a baseball game at Camden Yards, featuring the Baltimore Orioles vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, starting at 7:05 PM.

About David M. Rubenstein: David M. Rubenstein is Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest and most successful private investment firms. Established in 1987, Carlyle now manages $425 billion from 28 offices around the world. Mr. Rubenstein is a Baltimore native and is the Chairman and CEO of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles. He is Chairman of the Boards of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Council on Foreign Relations, the National Gallery of Art, the Economic Club of Washington, and the University of Chicago. He is a Trustee of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Institute for Advanced Study, the National Constitution Center, the Brookings Institution, and the World Economic Forum. He is also a Director of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Mr. Rubenstein is a member of the American Philosophical Society, Business Council, Harvard Global Advisory Council (Chairman), Madison Council of the Library of Congress (Chairman), Board of Dean's Advisors of the Business School at Harvard, Advisory Board of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University (former Chairman), and Board of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community. He has served as Chairman of the Boards of Duke University and the Smithsonian Institution, Co-Chairman of the Board of the Brookings Institution, and as a Fellow of the Harvard Corporation. He is an original signer of The Giving Pledge, a significant donor to all of the above-mentioned non-profit organizations, and a recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy and the MoMA's David Rockefeller Award, among other philanthropic awards. Mr. Rubenstein is a leader in the area of Patriotic Philanthropy, having made transformative gifts for the restoration or repair of numerous national landmarks and institutions. He is the host of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg TV and PBS, Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg TV, and Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein on PBS. He is the author of several books published by Simon & Schuster. Mr. Rubenstein graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in 1970 and from the University of Chicago Law School in 1973. He has practiced law in New York and Washington, served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments, and was Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy during the Carter Administration.

About Living Classrooms Foundation: Living Classrooms Foundation is a non-profit organization that strengthens communities and inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness programs that use urban, natural, and maritime resources as living classrooms.

About Greater Baltimore Committee: The Greater Baltimore Committee is an organization of business and civic leaders dedicated to improving the business climate and quality of life in the Greater Baltimore region. The GBC focuses on creating a competitive business environment and fostering economic growth and development.

About Greater Washington Partnership: Greater Washington Partnership is the first-of-its-kind nonprofit alliance of the region's most influential and leading employers across industry sectors in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC – all committed to championing the region's economic growth and vibrancy. Together, we leverage our collective experiences, resources, and assets to identify shared challenges and offer real solutions to the region's most critical issues, including skills and talent, regional mobility, infrastructure, and inclusive growth. Our goal is to ensure the entire region, from Baltimore to Richmond, remains vibrant, economically competitive, prosperous for all, and is the best place to live, work and build a business. Learn more about the Partnership at greaterwashingtonpartnership.com.

About the Baltimore Orioles: The Baltimore Orioles are Baltimore's Major League Baseball team based in Baltimore, Maryland. Committed to community engagement and philanthropy, the Orioles support numerous initiatives and organizations that benefit the Baltimore community.

SOURCE Living Classrooms Foundation