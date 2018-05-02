Urgent Medical Device Recall: SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet

Product Identification

The recall involves all unused SAM XTs manufactured with the multi-pass straight lockstitch (Fig A.2), distributed from March 2017 through April 2018, with the following lot numbers. The lot number is located on the face of the buckle.

PART NUMBER MODEL LOT NUMBERS

w/ multi-pass straight lockstitch (see Fig A.2) SAM XT-M Tactical Black or Military XT1711 thru XT1811 SAM XT-C Hi-Viz Orange or Civilian XT1711 thru XT1811 SAM XT-B Hi-Viz Blue XT1808 thru XT1811

To help identify whether you have a tourniquet that is subject to the recall, in addition to the lot numbers in the prior table, please read Figures A.1 and Figure A.2.

Remedy

All SAM XTs are now being manufactured with a "Box X" stitch which produces an inherently stronger stitch pattern. In addition, the company initiated more extensive simulated-use testing to ensure the revised stitching process is consistently reliable. Production and replacement of all recalled SAM XTs with the improved stitching is currently underway.

Notifications Made

Concurrent with this press release, SAM Medical is notifying all SAM XT distributors and direct sales customers by email and signature-required postage. Each customer will receive instructions on how to arrange for a return of all recalled product. Customers and distributors must return all unused affected product through their distribution channel.

If you purchased product directly from SAM Medical:

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to recall pursuant to the identification instructions above. Immediately discontinue use and/or distribution of any affected products. If you received a recall information packet from SAM Medical, follow the instructions in that packet for return of the recalled product. If you have not received an information packet from SAM Medical by May 16, 2018 , please contact the company at xtrecall@sammedical.com.

If you purchased product from a party other than SAM Medical:

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to recall pursuant to the identification instructions above. Immediately discontinue use and/or distribution of any affected products. Contact the seller of the product and ask for instructions for return of all unused SAM Medical XTs through that distributor. If you do not have information on where you purchased the SAM XT, please contact the company at xtrecall@sammedical.com

Customers with questions may contact the company at +1 800-580-3519 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. PT. Customers may also contact the company by email at xtrecall@sammedical.com or through the website at www.sammedical.com/xtrecall.

About SAM Medical

For over 30 years, SAM Medical has developed and manufactured innovative medical products used for military, law enforcement, emergency, wilderness and sports medicine, and pre-hospital care around the world. A resounding favorite of medical professionals, SAM Medical's lineup of products is engineered to preserve life. Innovations include SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM Splint, SAM Chest Seal, SAM Junctional Tourniquet, SAM Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM, and SAM Soft Shell Splint. For more information, visit sammedical.com.

Contact:

Customer Service

+1 800-580-3519

xtrecall@sammedical.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urgent-medical-device-recall-sam-xt-extremity-tourniquet-300641016.html

SOURCE SAM Medical

Related Links

http://www.sammedical.com

