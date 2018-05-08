Urgent Need for Better Assessment of Risk to Human Wellbeing Posed by Ocean Change

The report, "Ocean Risk and the Insurance Industry", by Dr. Falk Niehörster, Director of Climate Risk Innovations, assesses how the global insurance sector, founded on the need to protect against loss in the marine shipping sector, now needs to equip itself for far-reaching impacts caused by ocean change. These impacts include coastal inundation caused by sea-level rise, intensifying storms as well as threats to human wellbeing caused by factors such as the loss of marine food resources and a growth in ocean-borne viruses.

The paper argues powerfully that new modelling systems are needed by the insurance industry to frame the multiple and inter-connected risks associated with changes which remain relatively poorly understood. In addition, governments must work to accurately assess the value of their coastal economies to ensure they are adequately covered for disruption and damage.

The paper also proposes ways in which the insurance industry can help incentivise greater mitigation strategies to help prevent worst-case scenarios occurring. One example is the recent Reef Resilience Fund launched in Mexico to encourage coral reef protection measures in areas dependent on tourism related to the Mesoamerican Reef.

Dr. Niehörster said: "This is a wake-up call to the insurance sector to focus on the risks emanating from ocean change. It makes clear there is urgent work needed to better prepare the industry, which in turn can help build resilience to economies and society most at risk from these impacts."

Examples of other areas which need to be better prepared for ocean risk include tourist regions, offshore wind farms, fisheries (both wild and farmed), major shipping ports and shipping businesses.

The paper concludes:

Urgent action is needed to gather better data to create more accurate risk-assessments;

A more joined-up approach is needed by government, business and other sectors in proposing ways to reduce risk;

Developing countries can benefit from finance mechanisms to promote robust planning and mitigation measures.

XL Catlin's Leadership Team member and Chief Executive, Reinsurance Charles Cooper said: "We hope this report and the summit XL Catlin is co-sponsoring will focus minds on the tremendous potential impacts of ocean change. Ocean risk is among the biggest challenges we face, but it also brings opportunities. With the right approach, we can incentivise positive change to protect natural and human capital for the future."

For information on the summit go to OceanRiskSummit.com, @OceanRiskSummit

XL Catlin: XL Catlin, presenting partner of the Ocean Risk Summit, is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd's (NYSE: XL) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. www.xlcatlin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urgent-need-for-better-assessment-of-risk-to-human-wellbeing-posed-by-ocean-change-300644923.html

SOURCE XL Catlin

Related Links

http://OceanRiskSummit.com

http://xlcatlin.com

