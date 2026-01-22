Urgent Need to Fix America's Healthcare System, Ascendiun CEO Paul Markovich Tells Congress

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care's systemic failures are driving high costs and leaving too many Americans without affordable coverage, according to Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Ascendiun, parent company of the nonprofit Blue Shield of California, in his remarks today before the United States House Committee on Energy & Commerce health subcommittee.

Markovich acknowledged the frustration and distrust many Americans feel toward the healthcare system and called for collective accountability.

"Our healthcare system is bankrupting and failing us," Markovich said. "It is too expensive, too impersonal, it doesn't cover everybody, achieves inferior outcomes relative to other countries, and it is mistrusted by too many Americans. This is unacceptable."

The industry must work with lawmakers to create a healthcare system worthy of everyone.

"We are all mortal and therefore we are all going to need the health care system," he said. "When our loved ones need to access it, we want them to be able to afford it and be treated the way they deserve to be."

During the hearing, lawmakers questioned why health insurance remains costly and, for many, unattainable. In response, Markovich pointed to long-standing structural problems and misaligned incentives across the healthcare ecosystem.

"We are a long way from that ambition right now because there's too many times where participants in the current healthcare system — health plans, hospitals, physicians, pharmaceutical companies and others — put profits ahead of patients and are complacent about how complex, inconvenient and inefficient our system is."

Markovich noted that the consequences of inaction fall on American families, employers and taxpayers, who are increasingly strained by inconsistent, impersonal and inefficient care.

Despite the challenges, the testimony struck a note of urgency and optimism.

The good news is that we can fix this if we have the collective courage and conviction to do so. It starts by recognizing that we must fundamentally change this flawed system, and we must all take accountability for doing so," he said. Paul also emphasized the need to create a reformed system that is accessible and affordable for all. "Our non-profit organization describes this as a health care system that is 'Worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable for everyone,' or simply, 'Worthy of Us.'"

To view Markovich's complete testimony to the United States House Committee on Energy & Commerce health subcommittee, click here.

Markovich is also set to speak to the United States House Committee on Ways & Means at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About Ascendiun

Ascendiun is a nonprofit and ultimate parent company of Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, Altais and Stellarus. The Ascendiun family of companies are dedicated to advancing better health outcomes, making care more affordable and addressing the unique needs of diverse communities. For more news about Ascendiun, please visit www.ascendiun.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ascendiun