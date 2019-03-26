UrgentMED Network Announces the Opening of Calabasas Urgent Care

CALABASAS, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2007, UrgentMED Network entered the healthcare industry with the goal of revolutionizing patient care. With a patient-centric approach to diagnosis and care, they worked tirelessly to provide exemplary health care that was efficient, effective and affordable.

Their level of commitment to patient care propelled UrgentMED Network's growth in Southern California communities, helping them expand to new markets where they were able to bring the same passion for excellence and patient outcomes to a larger patient base.

Proudly Announcing the Opening of Calabasas Urgent Care

UrgentMED Network recently announced the opening of their Calabasas Urgent Care center which took place on March 4, 2019. This announcement marks the 16th location UrgentMED Network has had the honor of launching.

The new walk-in medical clinic features fast, reliable, affordable and convenient care options for the local community, and parents are encouraged to bring their children in for anything from sports physicals to immunizations.

In addition, the clinic offers diagnostic testing, specialized care and a handful of surgical and non-surgical procedures including immunizations/vaccinations, injections, breathing treatments, laceration repair, skin biopsy, EKGs, and wound care.

The clinic is conveniently located next to Bank of America at the El Camino Shopping Center in Calabasas with free parking during business hours. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

The facility also features an on-site lab, in-house medications and X-ray equipment, and is staffed by licensed medical professionals that are friendly, compassionate and dedicated to providing superior care.

An Innovative Approach to Healthcare

UrgentMED has developed a "one-stop shop" approach to healthcare, offering holistic diagnosis and treatment options all under one roof. From state of the art diagnostic equipment to talented physicians and medical staff, each of UrgentMED's clinics strives to set the standard for clinical care and positive patient outcomes.

Convenient and Affordable Service

In today's fast-paced world most individuals have less time than ever to focus on health. UrgentMED aims to help them take back control of preventative care and routine medical needs by offering convenient treatment, including affordable emergency medical services. There's no need for an appointment.

A Keen Focus On Community

Over the years, UrgentMED has made an enormous impact on the communities in which they operate. As they continue to grow and expand, UrgentMED Network is focused on their vision of changing the way in which California residents view, access and experience healthcare services.

For those interested in learning more about UrgentMED Networks, reach out below or contact them directly on their website to find out about services and locations throughout Southern California.

SOURCE UrgentMED Network