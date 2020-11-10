Urikar Announces Launch of AT1 - AI-Powered Personal Percussive Massager

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Urikar announced the launch of a revolutionary new smart massager for muscle relief and relaxation. The Urikar AT1 is an advanced AI-powered percussive massager for deep tissue massages. All while providing personalized guidance for a safe, effective, and professional body massage. The Urikar AT1 is so convenient it is ready for use in the privacy of your own home.

This innovative new massager is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1892559111/urikar-at1-ai-powered-percussive-massage-gun

A Massage is a proven way to relieve muscle pain and tension, recover from injury, and also provide the most soothing way to relax. Professional massages are too expensive for most people and also require a strong commitment that takes up your valuable time. The revolutionary new personal percussive massage from Urikar makes it easy to enjoy professional quality massage anytime and anywhere.

"Living in today's stressful world can be hard on the body and can lead to chronic muscle pain. Massage is a proven way to relieve muscle pain, improve circulation, and relax after a hard day. But many people can't afford the time and money required for visits to professional massage therapists. We created the Urikar AT1 as the ultimate at-home personal massager. It has the power to reach deep into your muscle tissue and provide fast relief. With the AI-Powered one-on-one personalized programming and guidance system, it tells you the location, exact force, depth, and speed of massage necessary to help you feel better fast. It's like having your very own professional massage therapist at home." - Jeremy Bryant CEO of Urikar

The Urikar AT1 relieves deep muscle tension and pain. It activates muscles and shortens recovery time while reducing the build-up of lactic acid to prevent muscle soreness and provides relaxing therapy that improves wellness.

The AT1 has more power than your typical personal massager. It comes with a 55mm brushless motor that provides 60 lbs. of force, eight speeds, and a 16mm amplitude for effective and safe percussive massage. It has six different massage heads to target other muscle groups, body areas, and proprietary smart head recognition and AI-powered massage instructions. Its infrared inspection sensor enables smart-percussive speed adaptation based on massage movements. With the AT1, users can easily follow the guidance of the smart dashboard to learn the location, intensity, and speed of massage.

The Urikar massager has Manual Mode or AI-powered Auto Mode, both, that guides you through daily massage therapies. This new massager is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to enjoy the ultimate at-home relaxation massage.

AI-Powered Urikar AT1 Personal Percussive Massage is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters.

To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1892559111/urikar-at1-ai-powered-percussive-massage-gun

Media Contact: [email protected]

