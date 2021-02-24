Urikar Pro 3 Portable and 360-Degree Rotatable Massage Gun Launched

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun is focused on occupied individuals who need exercise-based recuperation on request, without booking costly arrangements. Also, it gives people the ground-breaking engine that brings high-velocity percussion, so that they can feel the benefit from this percussion massager in practically no time. The rotatable handle implies that people can arrive at any piece of the body without anyone else, which means people can give themselves a profoundly compelling back rub without requiring others.

Design

Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun Released.

When talking about the design of the Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun, it comes with a measurement of 4.06 x 8.78 x 4.25 inches and 3.93 pounds. Also, it has a novel non-slip 360° rotatable grasp, which can arrive at lower backs or behind the necks without much of a stretch. The 45W (top force) double-bearing brushless engine can produce high-recurrence 3400 RPM vibrations profound to 14mm, which can rapidly accomplish a viable post-exercise back rub and simplicity touchiness in 3 minutes. The Urikar Pro 3 conveys 45 lbs of slow-down power, which is an incredible and intense portion people will not discover with any other standard sufficiency and fast gadgets apart from Urikar pro 3.

Features

Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun is an extended get-away, suitable for the rec center, or on outside exercises like cycling. The durable battery and convey pack mean it's unquestionably not simply confined to home use. Also, It has Dual ST chips and a modern warmth dissemination framework for different massage heads and keeps the commotion underneath 42dB. It can be used anyplace without upsetting others.

It comes with A 2600mAh battery that gives as long as 10 hours of battery life. The given convey pack implies that people can take the massager with them any place they go. The Urikar ergonomic 360° rotatable grasp configuration makes it easy for customers to knead over 95% of their body parts without help from anyone.

Conclusion

Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun offers probably the greatest jump in battery life, with an inner lithium-particle battery giving 10 hours of consistent use. The Urikar Pro 3 turns out to be important for everyday well-being routine and permits people to give their own custom treatment. Buy one from Amazon and Urikar.com at $139.99.

