Urikar's New High-Power Yet Ultra Quiet Massager PRO 3 Hits the Market

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Urikar, an industry leader in percussive therapy, rolled out a new massage gun - Pro 3 - with a focus on high power and quiet operation. This professional percussive massage gun uses high-performance brushless motors to provide deep penetrating massage to overcome muscle soreness, relieve muscle tension and accelerate muscle recovery. All with this smart, powerful and ultra-quiet hand-held massager. Check to know the tech behind Pro 3: https://youtu.be/8kv3neQT5qo.

Armed with a 45w brushless motor using QuietPower™ technology, Pro 3 is able to quietly deliver up to 45lbs, 3400 rpm high-speed percussion and stimulates muscle groups in 14mm depth. People can quickly soothe sore muscles, relieve body fatigue and treat chronic pain without the jackhammer sound effects.

The biggest advantage in comparison with similar products is definitely the flexible speed. Pro 3 provides 30 speed options, between 1800-3400rpm. Whether it's muscle relaxation after exercise or daily body massage. Users can freely make the device go faster or slower based on their needs. Another great feature of the Pro 3 is the adjustable arm. It boasts an adjustable 180-degree rotating arm that allows users to really hit 95% of their body while maintaining a comfortable grip, so that brings them the highest quality and most comfortable massage experience.

In addition, Pro 3 comes equipped with 6 attachments to target any part of the body successfully and help users to relax all muscle tissues to obtain the safest and most comfortable protection. With the latest lithium ion battery technology, the large battery capacity of 2600mAh has a working time of 600 minutes. With daily use of 10 minutes on average, people can use at least 60 days on a single charge.

