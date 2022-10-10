Urinalysis Market Size To Grow By USD 920.73 Million With Expected YOY Of 6.24% in 2022 - Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urinalysis market size is set to grow by USD 920.73 million between 2022 to 2026, according to Technavio. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the urinalysis market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period. For more analysis on Vendor Offerings Read Free Sample Report.
- End-user
- Hospital And Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Home Care Settings
The urinalysis market share growth in the hospital and clinic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics account for the larger share of this market. The surgeries for urinary incontinence and urinary retention, along with kidney and liver procedures, are more common in hospitals.
- Product
- Consumables
- Instruments
Hospital labs and clinical diagnostic labs are the key revenue-generating end-user segments for urine culture-based consumables due to their low cost. The urinalysis consumables market will grow steadily during the forecast period due to an increase in people suffering from UTIs and other renal and liver diseases, which can be detected through urinalysis. The high rate of pregnancy in Asia, mostly in China and India, is one of the drivers for of market growth.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the automation of laboratories and the high preference for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests will facilitate the urinalysis market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions Read Free Sample Report.
To help businesses improve their market position, the urinalysis market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., 77 Elektronika Kft, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd..
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through FISH pretreatment kit.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis cup kit, Urinalysis transfer straw kit, and Vacutainer with a closed system that helps prevent pouring off leakage and wet areas.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis Controls to evaluate the precision of dipstick and microscopic testing procedures.
- bioMerieux SA - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through CHROMID, CPS, and Elite tests.
Market trends such as the integration of connectivity solutions for home care settings is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high costs of automated urine analyzers is may threaten the growth of the market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist urinalysis market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the urinalysis market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the urinalysis market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinalysis market vendors
- In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Urinalysis Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 920.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
77 Elektronika Kft, Abbott Laboratories, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Hospital and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hospital and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Home care settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Home care settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 103: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 bioMerieux SA
- Exhibit 118: bioMerieux SA - Overview
- Exhibit 119: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: bioMerieux SA - Key news
- Exhibit 121: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings
- 11.7 Cardinal Health Inc
- Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus
- 11.8 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Quidel Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Quidel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 155: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article