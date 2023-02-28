Urinalysis Market Size Worth USD 6.49 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urinalysis Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market size reached USD 1.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, and other urological disorders, coupled with the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, are the primary factors driving the growth of the urinalysis market.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are linked to kidney and urinary tract disorders, is expected to fuel market growth. The rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in urinalysis testing equipment are also expected to contribute to the growth of the urinalysis market over the forecast period.

Drivers:

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, especially in geriatric populations, is a key driver of the urinalysis market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension has also resulted in a rise in the number of patients with kidney and urinary tract disorders, further boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing has led to the development of innovative urinalysis testing equipment. These devices offer quick and accurate results, making them ideal for use in emergency rooms, outpatient clinics, and other healthcare settings. In addition, advancements in technology have resulted in the development of automated urinalysis systems that provide fast and accurate results, making them ideal for use in high-throughput clinical laboratories.

Restraints:

The high cost of automated urinalysis systems and other diagnostic testing equipment is one of the major factors that may hinder the growth of the urinalysis market. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals to perform diagnostic tests, particularly in developing countries, is expected to limit the growth of the urinalysis market.

Furthermore, the inaccurate results obtained from some urinalysis tests, which can lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment, may also hamper market growth. The lack of standardization in urinalysis testing methods is another factor that may affect market growth, as different testing methods can lead to different results, making it difficult to compare results across different laboratories.

Growth Projections:

The Urinalysis Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.87 billion in 2021 to USD 2.87 billion by 2030. The increasing incidence of kidney and urinary tract disorders, coupled with the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, is expected to support the growth of the market.

In addition, the rising aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to contribute to market growth. Technological advancements in urinalysis testing equipment, such as the development of automated urinalysis systems, are also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The Urinalysis Market is witnessing several trends and innovations, such as the development of innovative urinalysis testing equipment and the increasing use of point-of-care diagnostic testing. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in urinalysis testing is another trend that is expected to gain traction in the market in the coming years.

In addition, the increasing demand for portable and easy-to-use urinalysis testing equipment, especially in low-resource settings, is driving the development of innovative devices that are simple, affordable, and require minimal training to operate.

Urinalysis Market Major Players:

The urinalysis market is a rapidly growing market with several major players vying for market share. Some of the major companies included in the market report are Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., URIT Medical, and 77 Elektronika Kft.

On May 5, 2022 , Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new urinalysis analyzer, the CLINITEK Status®+ Analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and reliable results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, making it an ideal tool for both point-of-care testing and laboratory use. With the launch of the CLINITEK Status+ Analyzer, Siemens Healthineers aims to strengthen its position in the urinalysis market.

, Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, announced the launch of its new urinalysis analyzer, the CLINITEK Status®+ Analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and reliable results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, making it an ideal tool for both point-of-care testing and laboratory use. With the launch of the CLINITEK Status+ Analyzer, Siemens Healthineers aims to strengthen its position in the urinalysis market. On January 18, 2022 , Sysmex Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic instruments and reagents, announced the launch of its new fully automated urine analyzer, the UN-Series. The analyzer uses Sysmex's proprietary fluorescence flow cytometry technology to provide rapid and accurate results for urine analysis. With the launch of the UN-Series, Sysmex aims to expand its product portfolio and capture a larger share of the urinalysis market.

, Sysmex Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic instruments and reagents, announced the launch of its new fully automated urine analyzer, the UN-Series. The analyzer uses Sysmex's proprietary fluorescence flow cytometry technology to provide rapid and accurate results for urine analysis. With the launch of the UN-Series, Sysmex aims to expand its product portfolio and capture a larger share of the urinalysis market. On December 9, 2021 , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, announced the launch of its new cobas® u 701 urine analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and accurate results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, including protein, glucose, and ketones. With the launch of the cobas® u 701 urine analyzer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the urinalysis market.

, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, announced the launch of its new cobas® u 701 urine analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and accurate results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, including protein, glucose, and ketones. With the launch of the cobas® u 701 urine analyzer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the urinalysis market. On October 26, 2021 , Beckman Coulter , Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic solutions, announced the launch of its new Access® 2 urine analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and accurate results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, making it an ideal tool for both routine and complex testing. With the launch of the Access® 2 urine analyzer, Beckman Coulter aims to enhance its presence in the urinalysis market.

, , Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic solutions, announced the launch of its new Access® 2 urine analyzer. The analyzer provides rapid and accurate results for multiple parameters in urine analysis, making it an ideal tool for both routine and complex testing. With the launch of the Access® 2 urine analyzer, aims to enhance its presence in the urinalysis market. On September 14, 2021 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced the launch of its new D-10 Hemoglobin A1c Program for the VARIANT™ II TURBO System. The program provides rapid and accurate results for hemoglobin A1c testing in urine samples, making it an ideal tool for diabetes management. With the launch of the D-10 Hemoglobin A1c Program, Bio-Rad Laboratories aims to expand its presence in the urinalysis market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urinalysis market based on products, test type, application, end-use, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables





Pregnancy and Fertility Kits



Dipsticks



Disposables



Reagents



Instruments





Automated Urine Analyzers





Biochemical Urine Analyzers







Sediment Urine Analyzers





Microscopy Analyzers





Flow Cytometry Analyzers

Cytometry



Integrated Urine Analyzers



Semi-automated Urine Analyzers



Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers

Test-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests



Biochemical Urinalysis





Laboratory Tests



POC Tests



Sediment Urinalysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disease Screening





Urinary Tract Infections



Kidney Diseases



Diabetes



Liver Diseases



Others



Pregnancy and Fertility

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals and Clinics



Home Care Settings



Research Laboratories and Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America





U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

