Urinalysis Test Market to Reach $6.12 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global urinalysis test market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like chronic kidney disease and diabetes, a rise in the geriatric population, and growing awareness about the significance of regular health checkups

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Urinalysis Test Market by Product (Instruments and Consumables), by Application, (Disease Screening, and Pregnancy & fertility), and by End User, (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global urinalysis test industry generated $3.19 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.12 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global urinalysis test market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like chronic kidney disease and diabetes, a rise in the geriatric population, and growing awareness about the significance of regular health checkups. Nevertheless, the market growth is hindered by the shortage of skilled laboratory technicians. On the other hand, the development of advanced urine analyzers is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the near future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.19 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.12 Billion CAGR 6.7 % No. of Pages in Report 256 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases Increase in the geriatric population Surge in awareness about the importance of regular health checkups Opportunity Technological innovations in urine analyzers Restraint Lack of skilled laboratory technicians

Covid-19 Scenario

The global urinalysis test market was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as there was a decrease in demand for urinalysis devices and consumables due to the low hospitalization rate. Additionally, sales of urine analysis tests declined during the early stages of the pandemic, and the reduced frequency of hospital visits for urinalysis tests hindered the adoption of urinalysis devices, thereby impeding market growth during the pandemic.

However, the urinalysis test market has gradually recovered. The market is expected to grow steadily, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of urological disorders among the population.

The consumables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global urinalysis test market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in technological advancements in urinalysis consumables and the high adoption of consumables such as reagents and strips.

The disease screening segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the disease screening segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global urinalysis test market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% by 2031. The rise in the adoption of urinalysis devices for disease screening is a major factor that propels the growth of the segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global urinalysis test market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney disease has led to a surge in demand for urinalysis tests for diagnostic laboratories.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global urinalysis test market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for diagnosis, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in awareness about early diagnosis of disease, and higher adoption of advanced tools for diagnosis purposes have promoted the growth of the urinalysis test market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. An increase in health awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure, and surge in awareness of preventive healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the urinalysis test market.

Leading Market Players: -

ARKRAY, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

77 Elektronika Kft

Abbott Laboratories

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global urinalysis test market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

