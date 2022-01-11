Urinary Catheters Market in Asia Pacific to Reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031, Study by TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary incontinence or loss of control over urination, a health condition common in elderly and people suffering from diabetes, is also caused due to several other factors, such as chronic illnesses, excessive stress, prostate cancers, kidney disorders, neurological complications, and dementia. Rise in occurrence of these conditions is resulting into increased demand for urinary catheters in Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific urinary catheters market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031, and reach the valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031, notes a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The study provides complete synopsis of major factors influencing the market growth.

The sales of urinary catheters is expected to increase in Asia Pacific, owing to improving healthcare spending, increasing cases of urinary disorders, and growing accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities in the region.

Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market: Key Findings

Urinary catheters help in emptying the bladder prior to or after a surgical procedure. Thus, rise in the number of surgical procedures globally is boosting the sales prospects in the urinary catheters market.

Players are increasing investments in R&D in order to develop pain-free, comfortable, and low-risk products that can help in avoiding infection risks, states the urinary catheters survey by TMR

Intermittent self-catheters or ISCs are being increasingly adopted owing to their effectiveness in the management of patients suffering from urinary incontinence or retention problems. There is a notable growth in the adoption of such devices among patients in order to avoid awkwardness that may occur due to urine leakage. This, in turn, is increasing the demand opportunities in the urinary catheters market.

Health awareness among major patient populace suffering from urinary disorders is driving use of innovative devices such as urinary catheters

Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence, neurological disorders, and diabetes is creating lucrative opportunities in the urinary catheters market

Surge in the number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the sales of urinary catheters in Asia Pacific in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rise in the number of bladder catheterization procedure in hospitals is resulting into the proliferation of the Asia Pacific urinary catheters market.

Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the urinary catheters industry are increasing focus on new product launches in order to strengthen their market position

Several enterprises are using strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strengthening distribution channels in order to expand their businesses in newer regions

Many players are entering into domestic markets and providing their products at cheaper prices

Strengthening offline and online distribution channels is one of the prominent strategies used by industry players in order to boost the sales of urinary catheters

Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Advin Health Care

Medtronic

Medline Industries, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dickinson & Company

Becton

Coloplast Group

Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates

Flexicare (Group) Limited

ConvaTec, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated

Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

Type

Intermittent Self-catheters (ISCs)

Coated



Non-coated



Pre-lubricated

Foley Catheters

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

ecommerce

Country

Singapore

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

