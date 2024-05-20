Urinary Catheters Market size is set to grow by USD 2.44 bn from 2024-2028, rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary catheters market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.44 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.63% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Catheters Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Internal urinary catheters and External urinary catheters), Gender (Male and Female), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Adapta Medical Inc., Amsino International Inc., B.Braun SE, Bactiguard Holding AB, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Group Inc., Cure Medical LLC, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., Hollister Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Medi Globe Technologies GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Ribbel International Ltd., ROCAMED, and Teleflex Inc.

Segment Overview

This urinary catheters market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Internal urinary catheters

1.2 External urinary catheters Gender 2.1 Male

2.2 Female Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Internal urinary catheters- The Urinary Catheters Market can be segmented by product into Teleconsultation services for remote catheter management, Urological conditions requiring long-term catheterization, and Intermittent catheterization for Bladder and Bowel issues. Intermittent catheters, including Robinson, Nelaton, or in/out catheters, are preferred for older adults with Overactive bladder, Bladder injury, or Erectile dysfunction causing Troubled urination. The market further categorizes Indwelling catheters into Urethral and Suprapubic types, used in Adults and Pediatric populations for Urinary retention due to Prostate enlargement or Post-surgery recovery. Materials like Latex, Silicone, and PVC are utilized in manufacturing Indwelling and External catheters. The market scope includes Ambulatory surgical centers, Hospitals, Day care centers, Clinics, and Home care facilities, with potential risks of Nosocomial infections and Abdomen malfunction. Bladder cancer patients also rely on Urinary catheters for self-catheterization.

3.1 North America- The urinary catheters market in North America experiences continuous expansion, driven by various factors. Urinary incontinence, a prevalent condition affecting a significant patient population, particularly among the elderly and nursing home residents, fuels market growth. Surgical procedures, including prostate cancer treatment and spinal cord injuries, necessitate the use of urinary catheters. Alternative treatment options for urological conditions, such as overactive bladder and urinary retention, also contribute to market expansion. Prevalence rates of UI, which increase with age and obesity, further boost demand. Catheterization, though a painful process, is often necessary for patients with bladder injuries, dementia, or erectile dysfunction. Coated catheters, which reduce friction and infection risk, and uncoated catheters made of biocompatible materials, such as plastic, rubber, or silicon, are preferred. Infection prevention measures, teleconsultation services, and intermittent catheterization techniques, including those offered by Phoenix Physical Therapy and Bladder and Bowel, are essential in the market landscape. Intermittent catheters, such as external catheters, are increasingly utilized for self-catheterization in ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The urinary catheters market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the segment of female external catheters. Vendors are focusing on producing user-friendly and safe designs for this category, driven by the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence. Biocompatible materials and coatings are being utilized to enhance patient satisfaction. While male external catheters are also available, the popularity of female alternatives is increasing. Innovations include the PUREWICK Female External Catheter by C.R. Bard, which offers noninvasive urine output for female patients. Key areas of application include clinics, cancer treatments, surgical procedures, and conditions such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and dementia. Urinary catheters are essential for managing various health issues, including urinary incontinence, prostate surgery, and obesity. Materials used include plastic, rubber, and silicon. Catheterization can be a painful process, leading to complications like friction, infection, and damage to the urethra and urethral walls. Infection prevention is a critical consideration.

Market Challenges

• The urinary catheters market encompasses various types of catheters, including coated and uncoated options, used for urinary incontinence, indwelling catheterization, and intermittent catheterization in diverse populations, such as older adults, those with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and post-surgery patients. Indwelling catheters, used via transurethral or suprapubic techniques, pose potential complications, including urinary tract infections, bladder spasms, and urethritis, especially during long-term use. Additionally, materials like silicon, rubber, and PVC are utilized in catheter manufacturing.

Research Analysis

The Urinary Catheters Market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of various urinary catheter types, including coated and uncoated catheters, used in managing urinary incontinence and post-surgical procedures for conditions such as urinary tract issues due to prostate cancer, obesity, or older adults with bladder injuries or overactive bladders. Prevalence rates for these conditions are high among the elderly population and nursing home patients, leading to a significant demand for catheterization as a painful but necessary process to prevent complications like urinary tract infections and nosocomial infections. Alternative treatment options are continually being explored to minimize the need for catheterization, but for now, it remains a crucial aspect of healthcare for the patient population. Catheterization can be self-administered in ambulatory surgical centers or performed by medical professionals in various healthcare settings.

Market Research Overview

The Urinary Catheters Market encompasses a range of surgical and procedural uses, primarily focused on the production of catheters for urinary drainage. These catheters are essential medical devices used to manage various urinary conditions, including urinary retention, incontinence, and post-surgery recovery. The market consists of various types of catheters, including indwelling, intermittent, and urinary tract reconstruction catheters. The market growth is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in catheter design and materials. Additionally, the market faces challenges such as infection risks, complications, and regulatory requirements. The market is segmented geographically, with significant growth expected in regions with large and aging populations and increasing healthcare expenditures.

