Urinary Catheters Market size to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2023-2028| Adapta Medical Inc., Amsino International Inc., B.Braun SE, Bactiguard Holding AB, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urinary Catheters Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 7.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Adapta Medical Inc., Amsino International Inc., B.Braun SE, Bactiguard Holding AB, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Group Inc., Cure Medical LLC, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., Hollister Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Medi Globe Technologies GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Ribbel International Ltd., ROCAMED and Teleflex Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Catheters Market 2024-2028

Urinary Catheters Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Adapta Medical Inc. - The company offers urinary catheters such as PerfIC Cath Hybrid with extraordinary benefits over existing intermittent catheters.

Urinary Catheters Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to make a 31% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In North America, the urinary catheters market is steadily expanding, with significant growth prospects. The United States serves as a major revenue source, driven by factors such as the aging population, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, technological advancements, and a growing demand for coated catheters. Moreover, the rising need for advanced intermittent catheters, external catheters, and improved catheter tip designs is fueling market growth in this region. Factors such as the rapid adoption of self-catheterization, increased use of biocompatible catheter materials, and favorable reimbursement options further contribute to the market's growth in North America.

Urinary Catheters Market 2024 – 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by Product (Internal urinary catheters and External urinary catheters), Gender (Male and Female), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The internal urinary catheters segment is poised for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. These catheters, which are hollow and partially flexible tubes, are designed for addressing urinary incontinence. Within this segment, you have two main types: Foley or indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters. Indwelling or Foley catheters can remain in the bladder for different durations, depending on the patient's condition.

Urinary Catheters Market 2024 – 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing demand for antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters is a key market driver.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) account for a significant portion of nosocomial infections, leading to high morbidity and extended hospital stays.

Urinary catheters, widely used in hospitals and home-care settings, are linked to high rates of CAUTI (Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection).

Manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop user-friendly and clinically effective catheter products.

Innovations like Bard's BARDEX I.C. catheters with Bacti-Guard silver alloy coating and BARD hydrogel, along with Medtronic's silver-coated urological products, enhance infection prevention.

Advanced catheters like the MAGIC3 Antibacterial Hydrophilic Catheter by Bard, containing nitrofurazone, inhibit UTI-causing pathogen growth, boosting market adoption.

Trend - The emergence of female external catheters is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

What are the key data covered in the urinary catheters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urinary catheters market between 2024 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the urinary catheters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary catheters market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Gender Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

