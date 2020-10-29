Urinary Catheters Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.5 Billion in 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and urine retention is boosting the global urinary catheters market, resulting in an incremental growth of around USD 959 million during the forecast period. The usage of urinary catheters among men is increasing, resulting in an incremental growth of over USD 515 million during the forecast period. Intermittent catheters segment will witness an absolute growth of around 45% during the forecast period owing to end-users' growing inclination towards intermittent self-catheterization. With the high prevalence of CAUTIs, the acceptance of antimicrobial coated urinary catheters is at an all-time high compared to previous years both in developed and developing countries. APAC is likely to grow at a faster CAGR of around 7% due to surge in demand for urinary catheters from countries like Japan , China , Australia , South Korea , and India . The continuous focus of vendors on technological improvements has led to the development of highly advanced biocompatible and antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters to provide comfort and quality care.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, gender, end-user, application, coating, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Urinary Catheters Market – Segmentation

Intermittent catheters are witnessing increasing popularity as they are less prone to acquire CAUTI, hence expected to grow during the forecast period. These devices offer ease of handling and are low cost than other products. North America dominated the segment due to significant investment in R&D and advanced product launches and development.

dominated the segment due to significant investment in R&D and advanced product launches and development. The male segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary disease and BPH in the male patient population.

The increase in the number of spinal surgeries is a major factor driving the global urinary catheters market. Also, immediately after heart or brain surgeries, or any organ transplant, patients cannot move from their places and perform their daily tasks. Hence, these patients require catheters during the hospital stay for a short time, while some might need it for a more extended period.

Urinary Catheters Market by Product

Intermittent

Indwelling

External

Urinary Catheters Market by End-user

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Urinary Catheters Market by Gender

Male

Female

Urinary Catheters Market by Application

Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Blockage

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Urinary Catheters Market by Coating

Coated

Uncoated

Urinary Catheters Market – Dynamics

Self-catheterization is a process in which patients self-insert catheters inside their bladder to empty it. Intermittent self-catheterization (ISC) is used to treat bladders that do not empty fully. Patients will be taught how to insert a urinary catheter into the bladder by a health professional, which can be done in a hospital or clinic or at home. Some people need to opt for ISC for a short time, for example, right after bladder surgery. Some conditions may require ISC for a longer period. Performing ISC will help keep the bladder empty and decrease the chances of a bladder infection. Self-catheterization using intermittent catheters is the right solution to manage urinary incontinence with ease and comfort. These intermittent catheters can be easily inserted multiple times a day to empty the bladder. As a result, many vendors in the urinary catheters market are offering a broad range of intermittent catheters that are compact, small, and disposable and can be easily used by patients at home. Sterile self-catheterization is an effective and safe procedure for patients with urinary incontinence.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Prevalence of Patients with Urinary Incontinence & Urine Retention Coupled with Elderly Population

High Demand for Anti-microbial Coated Urinary Catheters

Technological Improvements in Terms of Catheter Design & Biocompatible Material Usage

High Growth Potential of Condom/Male External Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market – Geography

North America occupied a major share in the urinary catheters market, and the region is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. A large number of catheter-based clinical trial studies involve major hospital chains and research centers, in collaboration with multinational companies, such as the University of Rochester Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, and others. Moreover, the senior population in the region is more likely to develop BPH among senior males and menopause and loss of pelvic muscle control among elderly women. These conditions might lead to urinary incontinence, which increases the usage of urinary catheters for easy drainage of urine.

Urinary Catheters Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



India



South Korea

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Major Vendors

Coloplast

Braun Melsungen

BD

Cardinal Health

Hollister

Teleflex

Other Prominent Vendors

Adapta Medical

Amecath Medical Technologies

ASID BONZ

Bactiguard

ConvaTec

Cook Medical

Cure Medical

Degania Silicone

Dynarex

Hunter Urology

Medical Technologies of Georgia

Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments

Pennine Healthcare

pfm medical

Romsons

Tenko Group

TROGE MEDICAL

UROMED Kurt Drews

UROTECH

Van Oostveen Medical

