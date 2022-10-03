Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size Worth US$ 2.86 Billion With CAGR of 4.74% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Urinary Drainage Bags Market is expected to clock US$ 2.86 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Urinary Drainage Bags Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

The prevalence of urology-related diseases, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic, urine incontinence, etc., is constantly rising. Consequently, there is an increased demand for urinary drainage bags, thus boosting market growth. The increasing geriatric population prone to urinary disorders are preferring the use of urinary drainage bags as these are quite economical and convenient to use. Additionally, the increase in hospital admissions for the treatment of chronic diseases has enhanced the demand for products that provide effective patient care throughout the hospital stay.

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The global market for urinary drainage bags on the basis of products is grouped into:

Leg Bags

Large Bags

The leg bag segment holds the majority of market share, attributed to factors that the leg bags allow free movements and are convenient to use. Additionally, leg bags are available in a variety of forms, which allows the patient to choose the product suitable to their need. Furthermore, the large drainage bags segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the forecast as majority of it use is in hospital and healthcare units.

Excerpts from 'by usage'

According to usage, the global urinary bags market is bifurcated into:

Disposable

Reusable Segments

The disposable segment has dominated the market, mainly due to high demand for patient care in hospitals and stationary healthcare settings. Additionally, the disposable bags segment is anticipated to grow further in the forecast period due to their affordability, and lower risk of infection transmissions.

Excerpts from 'by Capacity'

The urinary drainage bags market is divided into two segments based on capacity:

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

Others

The market has been dominated by 500-1000 ml bags. The 500-1000 ml drainage bags are most frequently preferred by healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, this segment will continue to gain market revenue in the projected period due to its high-volume holding quality.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global urinary drainage bags market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America holds the majority of market revenue share. The factors owing to this growth are presence of major market players, high rate of hospitalization, increased trend of home and hospice care for chronically ill and geriatric populations, advanced medical facilities, and high healthcare expenditure. The European region is characterized by huge number of geriatric populations suffering from incontinence, favorable reimbursements, high awareness to name a few. Furthermore, The National Health Service and the European Union of Medical Associations both assist in maintaining the financial load on patients. Asia Pacific is expected to witness prominent growth during the projection period because of an increase in the prevalence of urinary tract infections, urinary tract cancers, and hospitalizations for chronic disease treatments. The region is also supported by greater awareness for incontinence care in the general population.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the urinary drainage bags market are

Cardinal Health, Inc

ConvaTec Inc

Coloplast A/S

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc

Amsino International, Inc

Flexicare Medical Limited

Medline Industries, Inc

Teleflex Incorporated

BD (C.R. Bard), Inc

Flexicare Medical Ltd

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Base Year – 2021 Historical Years – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL URINARY DRAINAGE BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Large Bags Leg Bags GLOBAL URINARY DRAINAGE BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY USAGE Disposable Reusable GLOBAL URINARY DRAINAGE BAGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CAPACITY 0-500 MI 500-1000 MI Others

