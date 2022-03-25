Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% by 2026 | Growing Prevalence of Physical & Medical Conditions Leading to Urinary Incontinence to Boost Growth | Technavio

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our urinary incontinence devices market report covers the following areas:

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the urinary incontinence devices market is the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is largely observed in older adults, especially in women. With age, the pelvic and bladder muscles become weak, owing to which the muscles around the bladder do not work the way they should, which leads to the leakage of urine. The strong prevalence of the elderly population in both developed and developing countries will increase the demand for urinary incontinence devices during the forecast period. Factors such as neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease, diabetes, arthritis, spinal injury, pregnancy, and menopause, can damage the nerves that interfere with the nerve signals involved in bladder control, leading to urinary incontinence.

However, product recalls will be a major challenge for the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. End-users are dependent on companies for high-quality products. However, at times, some products can come with defects, which can affect the reputation of companies. In such a scenario, the companies themselves or regulatory bodies such as the US FDA need to recall the products. The recalling of a product reduces the demand for the same, along with adversely affecting the overall reputation of its vendor.

To know more about the drivers, challenges, and upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Urinary Slings



Neuromodulation Devices



Urinary Catheters

Geography

North America



Europe



ROW



Asia

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The urinary incontinence devices market share growth by the urinary slings segment will be significant for revenue generation. Companies are focusing on developing urinary slings to sustain market competition and are, therefore, conducting clinical studies for the same. For instance, in October 2018 , Boston Scientific announced that its Solyx Single Incision Sling (SIS) System achieved treatment success by meeting all the primary and secondary end-points in the three-year clinical study done on 281 women with stress incontinence.

For instance, in , Boston Scientific announced that its Solyx Single Incision Sling (SIS) System achieved treatment success by meeting all the primary and secondary end-points in the three-year clinical study done on 281 women with stress incontinence. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for urinary incontinence devices in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increasing number of older people with urinary incontinence issues, the increasing cases of diabetes, the growing number of urinary tract infection cases and pregnancy cases, the growing presence of urology specialized hospitals and clinics and training sessions conducted by these end-users to train professionals, and the growing presence of global and local vendors will facilitate the urinary incontinence devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist urinary incontinence devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the urinary incontinence devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urinary incontinence devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary incontinence devices market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The urinary catheters market size has the potential to grow by USD 661.60 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

size has the potential to grow by during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. The global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market has the potential to grow by USD 52.33 million during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.85 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

*2.2.1 R&D

*2.2.2 Inputs

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Post-sales and services

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.2 Market size 2021

**3.3 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Urinary slings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 31: ?Customer landscape?

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence

*8.1.2 Expansion of cost-effective products through new launches

*8.1.3 Expansion of business through strategic partnerships

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Product recalls

*8.2.2 Risks associated with urinary incontinence devices

*8.2.3 High cost of urinary incontinence products and presence of alternative treatments

*Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Focus on providing specialized urology care

*8.3.2 Technological advances in products and adoption of robotic surgery for urinary incontinence

*8.3.3 Reinvigorating marketing campaigns for urinary incontinence devices and growing online sales

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 47: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 A.M.I. GmbH

*Exhibit 50: A.M.I. GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 51: A.M.I. GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: A.M.I. GmbH - Key offerings

**10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

*Exhibit 53: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 55: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 56: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

**10.5 Caldera Medical Inc.

*Exhibit 58: Caldera Medical Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 59: Caldera Medical Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 60: Caldera Medical Inc. - Key offerings

**10.6 Coloplast AS

*Exhibit 61: Coloplast AS - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Coloplast AS - Business segments

*Exhibit 63: Coloplast AS - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

**10.7 Control Flo Medical LLC

*Exhibit 65: Control Flo Medical LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Control Flo Medical LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 67: Control Flo Medical LLC - Key offerings

**10.8 ConvaTec Group Plc

*Exhibit 68: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 69: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 70: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news

*Exhibit 71: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

**10.9 Hollister Inc.

*Exhibit 72: Hollister Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Hollister Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 74: Hollister Inc. - Key offerings

**10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

*Exhibit 75: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

**10.11 Medtronic Plc

*Exhibit 79: Medtronic Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: Medtronic Plc- Key news

*Exhibit 82: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

**10.12 Teleflex Inc.

*Exhibit 84: Teleflex Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 ????Market definition

*11.1.2 ????Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 91: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio