Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market to Exceed Worth of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

Medtech companies offering non-invasive, over-the-counter (OTC) electrical stimulation devices for incontinence; commercialization of electrical stimulation devices for treating overactive bladder steering revenue creation in urinary incontinence treatment devices market

Europe market replete with opportunities, fueled by adoption of technologically advanced devices; need for reducing prevalence of urinary incontinence underpins abundant opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of key market segments in urinary incontinence treatment devices market finds that rise in surgical procedures for the treatment of urinary incontinence is enriching the prospects. Vast scope of commercialization of minimally invasive/non-invasive devices and OTC devices are propelling streams of revenue of urinary incontinence treatment devices market. The global market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

An assessment of urinary incontinence treatment devices market size has found that R&D in non-implantable electrical stimulation devices has opened up incredible avenues. Furthermore, urinary incontinence treatment devices market demand analysis underscores the trend that there is high health and economic burden of stress incontinence. Moreover, introduction of non-implantable as well as implantable urinary incontinence treatment devices has helped reduce the high prevalence of urinary incontinence in women.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26612

Key Findings of Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Study

Need for Treating Stress Urinary Incontinence Presents Enormous Opportunities: Both stress and urge urinary incontinence patients are adopting treatment devices, as urinary incontinence treatment devices market trends indicate. The segment of urge incontinence held a major urinary incontinence treatment devices market share in 2021. The high cost of these devices is a key aspect that has generated sizable revenues for manufacturers. The segment is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period, the study authors found.

Both stress and urge urinary incontinence patients are adopting treatment devices, as urinary incontinence treatment devices market trends indicate. The segment of urge incontinence held a major urinary incontinence treatment devices market share in 2021. The high cost of these devices is a key aspect that has generated sizable revenues for manufacturers. The segment is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period, the study authors found. Minimally Invasive Treatment Enriches Market Prospects for Electrical Stimulation Devices: Over the years, several companies in urinary incontinence treatment devices market are capturing value-grab opportunities in electrical stimulation devices, particularly those that are non-invasive. New developments will enhance the comfort for patients. The electrical stimulation urinary incontinence treatment devices segment held a major share of around 42% in 2021.

Over the years, several companies in urinary incontinence treatment devices market are capturing value-grab opportunities in electrical stimulation devices, particularly those that are non-invasive. New developments will enhance the comfort for patients. The electrical stimulation urinary incontinence treatment devices segment held a major share of around 42% in 2021. New-age OTC Devices and Wearable to Open New Frontiers: Rise in demand for technologically advanced and minimally invasive OTC devices and wearable are spurring R&D in urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Medtech companies are keen on getting FDA approvals for their new-age devices for treating stress incontinence, especially for treatment of female stress urinary incontinence.

Ask for References- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=26612

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held a major market share of about 42% in 2021. Substantial demands for devices in the U.S. and Canada are propelled by presence of a vast patient population and focus of devices manufacturers for continuous advancements in technologies. Favorable medical reimbursement policies have catalyzed the uptake of products in the North America urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

held a major market share of about 42% in 2021. Substantial demands for devices in the U.S. and are propelled by presence of a vast patient population and focus of devices manufacturers for continuous advancements in technologies. Favorable medical reimbursement policies have catalyzed the uptake of products in the urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Opportunities in Europe are anticipated to advance at rapid pace during the forecast period. It held a key market share in 2021. Presence of large medical device companies leaning on product innovations will expand the avenue in the regional urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Key Drivers

Growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder and rising incidence of overactive bladder are key factors driving the need for effective and minimally invasive treatment devices.

Advancements in wearable and easy availability of OTC urinary incontinence treatment devices will expand the scope of commercialization of products in urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Growing incidence of prostate cancer and the awareness of its morbidity is boosting the market prospects.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=26612

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Key Players

Prominent companies are:

Coloplast Group

Ethicon US, LLC.

Promedon Group

A.M.I. GmbH

ZSI Surgical Implants

Medtronic plc

Hollister Incorporated

Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

InControl Medical LLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Urethral Slings



Female Slings





Male Slings



Electrical Stimulation Devices



Implantable





Non-implantable



Artificial Urinary Sphincters



Catheters

Incontinence Type

Stress Urinary Incontinence



Urge Urinary Incontinence



Mixed Incontinence



Overflow Incontinence

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Clinics



Home Use

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The global soft tissue allografts market was valued at US$ 3.74 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: The global non-invasive ventilators market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Medical Lifting Slings Market: The global medical lifting slings market was valued at US$ 715.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Fillers Market: The global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Interspinous Spacers Market: The global interspinous spacer market was valued at US$ 70.94 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2022 to 2031.

Collagen Dressings Market: The global collagen dressings market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market: The global healthcare biometrics for children market was valued at US$ 179.1 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Mass Spectrometer Market: The global mass spectrometer market was valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research