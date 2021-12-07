Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment to Grow by USD 2.66 Bn | Rising Use of Urinary Catheters to Drive Growth | Technavio

The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum is going to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during this period. The market is expected to record a year-over-year growth rate of 3.97% in 2021.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Abocran for UTI treatment purposes.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers different types of UTI treatment products under the brand name Monurol (fosfomycin tromethamine) oral granules.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers an antibiotic medicine CAZ-AVI for complicated UTI treatment purposes.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers different types of UTI treatment products under the brand name FLOMAX.

The company offers different types of UTI treatment products under the brand name FLOMAX. Cipla Inc.: The company offers different types of capsules for UTI treatment under the brand name URIFAST Capsules.

35% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US and Canada are the key countries for the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market in North America .

are the key countries for the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market in . Market growth in this region will be slower when compared to other regions.

For additional highlights of the contribution of each region, View Our Free Sample

The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market is segmented by type (uncomplicated UTI and complicated UTI) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

during the forecast period. The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market is segmented by type (uncomplicated UTI and complicated UTI) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and SHIONOGI Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

