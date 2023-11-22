Urine Cell Analyzer Market Analysis 2023-2028, Profiles of Leading Players Abbott, Sysmex, Siemens Healthcare, ACON Laboratories, ARKRAY, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urine Cell Analyzer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the urine cell analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostic laboratory, hospitals & clinic, and home care markets. The global urine cell analyzer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are rising number cases related to urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, pregnancy, and kidney diseases, growing demand for point-of-care testing facilities, and increasing government initiatives to create awareness towards diabetes and related diseases across the globe.

Urine Cell Analyzer Market Insights

The report forecasts that consumables will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of consumable analyzers like reagent strips and urine sediment analyzers for precise and speedy diagnosis of urinary illnesses.

Diagnostic laboratory is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of modern diagnostic techniques and technology for the accurate analysis of urine samples to provide healthcare professionals with relevant results for the proper diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing cases of chronic disease, growing adoption of home healthcare, and availability of reliable healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Urine cell analyzer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Urine cell analyzer market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Urine cell analyzer market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, end use, and regions for the urine cell analyzer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the urine cell analyzer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Player Profiles



Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, urine cell analyzer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the urine cell analyzer companies profiled in this report include:

Abbott

Sysmex

Siemens Healthcare

ACON Laboratories

ARKRAY

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global urine cell analyzer market by product type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Application:

Disease Screening

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Urine Cell Analyzer Market by End Use:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

Urine Cell Analyzer Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

